Arkansas attorney general promotes two to deputy attorneys general

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Tuesday he has promoted two members of his staff to serve as deputy attorneys general.

Griffin named Ryan Cooper deputy attorney general, Special Prosecutions Division, and Alexandra Benton deputy attorney general and director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, according to a news release.

"Ryan and Alex are excellent attorneys who were invaluable during the 94th General Assembly in tracking, crafting and advocating for legislation that aligned with my priorities as Attorney General," said Griffin in the statement. "The title of Deputy Attorney General reflects their leadership and their standing among my senior staff."

There are 11 attorneys, including Benton and Cooper, who are part of Griffin's senior staff, according to Jeff LeMaster, a spokesperson for Griffin.

Along with leading the Special Prosecutions Division, Cooper works as a liaison for Griffin's office to prosecutors across the state, according to the news release.

Cooper previously served as senior assistant attorney general and drew an annual salary of $125,000.10. As deputy attorney general, Cooper will make $154,999.94, LeMaster said.

Before joining Griffin's office in January, Cooper worked as prosecuting attorney for Arkansas' 3rd Judicial District. He graduated with high honors from the University of Arkansas Law School. He is originally from Pocahontas, according to the release.

As head of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Benton manages relationships between Griffin's office and governments on the local, state and federal levels.

Benton joined Griffin's office in January and served as an assistant attorney general before her promotion. In her prior role, she received a salary of $112,889.90. Following her promotion, her salary is $125,985.81, LeMaster said.

She previously worked as counselor and deputy director of America Strong and Free, an advocacy group founded by presidential candidate and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Benton, who is from Batesville, received her law degree from the University of Memphis and studied international law at the University of Cambridge, according to the news release.