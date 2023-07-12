Arkansas will lower flags to half-staff Friday in honor of longtime elected official Charlie Daniels





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday directed that the United States flag and the Arkansas state flag be flown at half-staff Friday in tribute to the memory of the late longtime state-elected official Charlie L. Daniels and as an expression of public sorrow.

Daniels died Sunday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. He was 83.

The Democrat from Bryant served as the state’s land commissioner from 1985-2003, secretary of state from 2003-2011 and state auditor from 2011-2015. He also served as director of the state Department of Labor under Gov. David Pryor and Gov. Bill Clinton, after serving on the Parker’s Chapel School Board. He served four years of active duty in the United States Air Force and 15 years in the Air Force Reserves.

In her order, Sanders said Daniels “leaves behind a long legacy marked by generosity, humor, and humility.

“It is fitting and right for Arkansas to honor him and his decades of service to the people of Arkansas,” she said.

A memorial service for family and close friends is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday at Roller Alcoa Funeral Home in Benton, with interment to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. A memorial tribute will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the state Capitol rotunda.



