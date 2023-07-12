Asian nuke threat real, Indonesian envoy warns

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesia's top diplomat warned today of the threat posed by nuclear weapons, saying Southeast Asia is "one miscalculation away from apocalypse" and pressing for world powers to sign a treaty to keep the region free from such arms.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi raised the alarm ahead of a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which started later today in Jakarta. The agenda would spotlight Burma's deadly civil strife, continuing tensions in the South China Sea and efforts to fortify regional economies amid the global headwinds set off by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Later in the week, the 10-nation bloc will meet Asian and Western counterparts, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese foreign policy overseer Wang Yi.

The U.S.-China rivalry is not formally on ASEAN's agenda but looms large over the meetings of the bloc, an often-unwieldy collective of democracies, autocracies and monarchies, with some members split over allegiances either to Washington or Beijing.

"We cannot be truly safe with nuclear weapons in our region," Marsudi told fellow ASEAN ministers. "With nuclear weapons, we are only one miscalculation away from apocalypse and global catastrophe."

In 1995, ASEAN states signed a treaty that declared Southeast Asia's commitment to be a nuclear weapon-free zone, one of five in the world. However, Marsudi lamented that none of the world's leading nuclear powers have signed on to the pact and called for renewed efforts to convince those states to sign up.

"The threat is imminent, so we can no longer play a waiting game," she said.

A draft communique expected today mentions the possibility of a first nuclear weapons state finally signing the treaty but says there would have to be written assurances that the treaty was being ratified "without reservations." A copy of the draft was obtained by The Associated Press.

The communique did not identify the prospective state. However, two Southeast Asian diplomats attending the Jakarta meetings told the AP it was China. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

Meanwhile, Burma's generals have again been banned from attending the ASEAN summit for refusing to ease a deadly civil strife sparked by the military's seizure of power more than two years ago.

ASEAN has been under international pressure to address the crisis in Burma since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and plunged the country into deadly chaos.

More than 3,750 civilians, including pro-democracy activists, have been killed by security forces and nearly 24,000 arrested since the military takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group that keeps tallies of arrests and casualties.

Burma's military government has largely ignored a plan by ASEAN heads of state that includes an immediate end to the violence, prompting the bloc to take an unprecedented step and bar Burma's military leaders from its top-level gatherings, including the foreign ministerial meetings.

The generals responded by accusing the ASEAN of violating the bloc's bedrock principles of non-intervention in each other's domestic affairs.

"The situation in Burma is worrying," Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters Tuesday.

With the Burma crisis dragging on, ASEAN members appear divided over how to proceed. Thailand recommends easing punitive actions aimed at isolating Burma's generals and inviting its military-appointed top diplomat and officials back to high-profile meetings, the two Southeast Asian diplomats said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Gomez of The Associated Press.

From second left, Philippine's Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Interface With ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives as the seat reserved for Myanmar is left unoccupied at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Bay Ismoyo/Pool Photo via AP)



From left to right, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Philippine's Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a family photo during the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)



Ministers and members of the delegates convene during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Interface With ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Bay Ismoyo/Pool Photo via AP)



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi applauds during the opening of the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Adi Weda/Pool Photo via AP)



Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, left, is greeted by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi upon arrival for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)



Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, left, is greeted by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi upon arrival for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)



Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, left, is greeted by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi upon arrival for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)



From left to right, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Philippine's Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a family photo during the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

