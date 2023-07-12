Bentonville City Council backs public art along planned A Street Promenade

BENTONVILLE-- The City Council on Tuesday night backed resolutions regarding art that will go along the planned A Street Promenade downtown.

The four pieces of artwork -- "Bubble" by Hou de Sousa, an untitled sculpture by Linda Nguyen Lopez, "Ernest and Ruth" by Hank Willis Thomas and "Lament" by Emilie Brzezinski -- are part of the Quilt of Parks Public Art Program.

The Parks and Recreation Department worked with OzArt to curate artwork to be installed along the promenade, according to a letter from Shelli Kerr, city comprehensive planning manager, to Mayor Stephanie Orman and the City Council.

The pieces were selected by OzArt and approved by the Public Art Advisory Committee on June 13 and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday. The pieces will be owned by OzArt and provided to the city as a long-term loan. OzArt will maintain the artwork. The art will be installed as the phases of the promenade are complete. There is no cost to the city, Kerr wrote.

The A Street Promenade will connect the yet-to-be-built Bentonville Commons, a planned plaza/activity space, at the south end to Lawrence Plaza, three blocks north. The estimated promenade cost is $16 million, and it will be privately funded, Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said.

Work will be done in four phases. The first stage of work will start near Lawrence Plaza. Work should begin in the fall barring any unforeseen circumstances, Wright said.

The Quilt of Parks project began as an effort to improve existing parks and plazas in downtown by adding new green spaces, plazas and gardens and stitching them all together in a cohesive, pedestrian-friendly way, according to a webpage dedicated to the project.

Renovation of Dave Peel Park and building the Bentonville Commons as part of the Quilt of Parks are among projects voters approved as part of a $266 million bond plan that passed in April 2o21. The bond will provide $5 million for that work. The overall park bond is $32.75 million. Other park bond items include 8th Street Gateway Park and renovation of Phillips Park and the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center at Memorial Park.

The city will pay for the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax. The tax was approved in 2003 and extended in 2007.

In other action, the City Council approved:

A $55,022.13 utility agreement with Black Hills Energy for the Eighth Street construction project. It will be paid for with 2021 bond funds.

Applying for a $3.79 million Surface Transportation Block Grant Program – Attributable grant administered through the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission and committing to the funding of the city's share of the 20% matching funds. The grant would be to perform right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation for improvements to Greenhouse Road.

Having Milestone Construction Co. do concrete work in the city. It's a one-year contract not to exceed $1.5 million for sidewalk and other concrete work as needed.

A second amendment to a contract with Olsson Inc. for design services for East Battlefield Boulevard improvements. The amendment cost is $185,900, bringing the agreement amount to $1.78 million. It will be paid for with 2021 street bond money.

An amendment to a contract with Meshek & Associates for design services for Southwest Nutmeg Street drainage improvements. The $9,225 amendment will bring the agreement to $176,055.