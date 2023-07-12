Bentonville man pleads not guilty in 19-year-old nephew’s shooting death

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge he killed his nephew.

Joshua Taylor, 32, is charged as a habitual offender with capital murder and possession of firearms by certain persons. He entered the plea at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Taylor is accused of killing Aaron Joseph Adams, 19, also of Bentonville.

Bentonville police officers responded to a call at 8:48 a.m. April 15 at 3401 S.W. Landau Court, No. 1, to investigate a fight and shooting in progress, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An officer found Adams lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer also saw Taylor walking southeast, away from the home. The officer ordered Taylor to stop, and he complied, the affidavit states.

A person who called 911 about the incident told police she awoke to the sound of two males outside and her dog barking, according to the affidavit. She said Taylor was chasing Adams around a vehicle and another male arrived.

She told police Adams and the other male entered the house and came out a short time later, the affidavit states. She said Taylor then pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired at Adams' chest. She said Adams fell to the ground and Taylor walked up to him and fired another shot at him, according to the affidavit.

Police also spoke to Adams' girlfriend, who identified Taylor as Adams' uncle, according to the affidavit.

Police found a silver handgun in a recycling bin in the driveway of a home on Southwest Tinsley Street, a few blocks east of the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Taylor is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $1 million bond.



