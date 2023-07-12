Biden’s Joint Chiefs selection gets sharp scrutiny in Senate

Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown Jr., President Biden's choice to lead the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tangled with Senate Republicans on Tuesday as they peppered him with questions about China, Ukraine and Pentagon cultural policies denounced as "woke" by critics on the right.

From the outset, Brown sought to highlight his extensive experience leading U.S. troops and allies overseas, proudly telling members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that, as a general, he had spent less time in Washington than he had "either in conflict or preparing for conflict."

"Having led war fighters abroad," he said, "shapes my thinking."

His confirmation hearing comes at a contentious time, however, with numerous Republicans having accused Pentagon leaders of focusing too heavily on social issues at the expense of national security. Defense officials have countered that the U.S. military remains the most lethal fighting force in the world, saying its efforts to promote diversity have made the institution stronger by expanding the pool of people who can serve.

Under questioning from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Brown said that if he is confirmed, he will remain "nonpartisan and nonpolitical" in how he approaches his job as Biden's senior military adviser.

"I'd set that same expectation throughout the force," he said, "that we need to stay out of politics and stay nonpartisan and nonpolitical -- and at the same time advocate that our civilians -- civilian leadership -- does not bring us into political situations."

If his nomination advances past the Armed Services Committee and he is confirmed by the full Senate, Brown would become the second African American to hold the Pentagon's top uniformed assignment. As part of a leadership team with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Brown's promotion would mark the first time that both jobs are held by Black men.

When asked Tuesday about the Pentagon's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Brown responded that service members want a fair opportunity to perform.

"I would just tell you that from my career, when I came in and flying F-16s, I didn't want to be the ... African American F-16 pilot, I wanted to be the best F-16 pilot," Brown said.

Brown, who has led the Air Force since 2020, would replace Gen. Mark Milley, a pugnacious and at times polarizing Army officer who frequently clashed with Biden's predecessor as commander in chief, Donald Trump. By law, Milley must vacate the chairman's post by the end of September.

Biden considers Brown a seasoned tactician who understands the strategic challenges facing the United States, administration officials have said. The president has praised him publicly as "a warrior" who knows "what it means to be in the thick of battle" and keep his cool.

Brown helped engineer and direct the air campaign credited with dislodging the Islamic State group from its self-declared caliphate in Syria and Iraq. Through assignments in the Pacific, administration officials said, he has developed a nuanced insight on China. And as a member of the Joint Staff, Brown has been involved in the expansive effort to arm, train and advise the Ukrainian military since Russia's invasion last year.

As the Air Force's top officer, Brown has advocated for modernizing the service's fleet. He has also sought to improve working conditions for Air Force personnel, placing an emphasis on racial justice.