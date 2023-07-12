Bond revoked in federal court for Bryant man facing weapons charge

A Saline County man charged by federal authorities with machine gun possession in connection with his May 2022 arrest after the murder of a 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl had his bond revoked Tuesday after agreeing to be detained at the conclusion of a heated revocation hearing.

Cortney Tyronne McGee, 20, of Bryant was arrested May 28, 2022, along with his brother, 18-year-old Keaton Jamal McGee, and 19-year-old Kenjata Daniels after the three men fled from police later in the day in Bryant following the shooting death of Chloe Alexander, who was riding with her family near the Little Rock Zoo when their car was fired upon. Daniels was later charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting.

Last April, while on bond on federal weapons charges related to the May 2022 arrest, Cortney McGee was arrested by state police on weapons and drug charges.

Keaton McGee was sentenced last March to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors called the "cold and calculated" shooting death of Deante Deshawn Smith, 22, of Forrest City at an April 2021 carnival by the Outlets of Little Rock mall and Bass Pro Shops. The younger McGee was also one of five teenagers arrested in a February 2021 shootout in the Otter Creek neighborhood that wounded McGee's cousin.

Police reports on Chloe Alexander's homicide showed that in the immediate aftermath of the slaying, the investigation led detectives to a Bryant home where Keaton McGee lived with his mother. There police found both brothers and Daniels in a car together. Police tried to stop the car but the driver fled before crashing in Little Rock near the intersection of Stagecoach and Baseline roads, the report said.

After the crash, police found Daniels and Keaton McGee in the wrecked vehicle but said Cortney McGee fled on foot. A search of the vehicle turned up a Glock .40 caliber pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol and a "Glock switch" that converts a Glock pistol to full automatic fire.

Cortney McGee was charged in August 2022 in Pulaski County Circuit Court with possession of firearms by certain persons, criminal use of prohibited weapons, theft of firearms and fleeing on foot. The following month, he was federally indicted on charges of possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of firearms, at which time the state charges were dismissed.

On April 10, agents with the U.S. Secret Service and Arkansas State Police searching for a Little Rock man indicted on federal fraud charges arrested McGee on drug and gun charges after he and 20-year-old Ricardo Williams Jr. fled when agents tried to take Williams into custody. According to an Arkansas State Police report, agents had been tailing Williams for several hours with a warrant for his arrest when Williams pulled into the parking lot of a music studio at the corner of Daisy Bates Drive and State Street in Little Rock. The report said that as officers attempted to take Williams into custody, he and another man, later identified as McGee, took off running. McGee was apprehended a few blocks away, hiding in a patch of tall grass in an alley after he was unable to scale a privacy fence.

The next day, the U.S. Probation Office filed a motion to revoke McGee's bond, citing the arrest the day before. The revocation motion also referenced a Bryant police incident report detailing fraudulent ATM transactions McGee was suspected of conducting in the overnight hours of March 22-23.

Citing the Little Rock arrest and the Bryant incident report, U.S. Probation Officer Tanay Hartsfield recommended McGee's detention until trial, currently scheduled for Aug. 29 before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson.

On Tuesday, McGee was joined in court by his attorney, Christophe Tarver with the federal public defender's office in Little Rock. Because Hartsfield was unavailable, another probation officer, Greg Jamerson, outlined the details of McGee's release conditions and the offense conduct that triggered the revocation motion.

Jamerson said the probation office became aware of the March 22-23 ATM violations through a Bryant police incident report outlining four fraudulent ATM transactions totaling $960 that contained surveillance video images showing a man identified as McGee driving a silver Toyota Camry at ATMs located around Bryant.

Regarding the April 10 felony arrest, Jamerson said he believed that McGee had bonded out of jail on the state charges but continued to be held on a federal detainer. He initially seemed uncertain as to whether McGee had actually been arrested in connection with the ATM allegations.

"It don't think he's ever been arrested or even talked to us on the Bryant stuff," protested Tarver. "I don't know where that's coming from."

"We have a report but I don't believe he was ever arrested," Jamerson said.

"Do you have any information suggesting he was ever questioned about that incident?" Tarver asked. "The police reports don't indicate that he was ever spoken to."

"That's correct," Jamerson admitted, but said video surveillance was used to make the identification.

Tarver, sounding skeptical, noted that the person in the video was wearing a mask.

"I don't see how anybody identified Mr. McGee," he said.

Tarver said McGee denied owning the car shown in the surveillance photos but Jamerson said text messages between McGee and Hartsfield had confirmed the car was his, eliciting another protest from Tarver regarding the reliability of the testimony. At that point, U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray suggested that McGee be put under oath to testify, drawing another protest from Tarver.

"You can't force him to give up his 5th Amendment right," Tarver said, heatedly.

Ray responded that McGee could testify under oath to the ownership of the car without compromising his right to not incriminate himself of the alleged conduct. Such testimony, he said, would have to come directly from McGee and could not be proffered by Tarver.

"He's got to fish or cut bait," Ray said.

After additional heated debate on the matter, Tarver then conceded that McGee could be subject to additional outstanding warrants and said he would not contest the violations.

"He's agreeing to be detained at this point?" Ray asked. "In that case there's no further need for testimony from the United States."

Ray then said he would enter a detention order preserving McGee's right to a future bond hearing should he get the state charges cleared up and ended the hearing.