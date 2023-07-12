CARTI chief talks PB cancer center

CARTI President and CEO Adam Head spoke to members of the White Hall Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday about the recently built CARTI Cancer Center in Pine Bluff.

"Historically, based on just looking at incidence rates, there's been an unmet need here," Head said. "We felt like with our nearly 50 years of experience now, which we're so grateful to be able to say that, we wanted to be able to invest. We wanted to be able to provide a space like no other, because we believe our patients are like no other."

CARTI, a nonprofit cancer care provider founded in 1976, has facilities across the state. The Cancer Center in Pine Bluff opened in 2022. CARTI also has a treatment facility in Stuttgart and a telemedicine clinic in Fordyce.

According to the American Cancer Society, Jefferson, Grant, Arkansas, Desha and Drew Counties are among the hardest hit counties in Arkansas when it comes to new cancer cases each year. It is estimated Jefferson County alone will see nearly 500 new cancer diagnoses in 2023 with around 171 deaths.

After opening centers in places such as Conway and North Little Rock, CARTI turned its attention to southeast Arkansas.

"We still felt like we needed to keep looking, and we kept coming back to Pine Bluff over and over again," Head said. "We were looking, historically, where there's been need. ... Where's the need based on what patients need? So, we embarked on opening the largest cancer treatment center outside the one in Little Rock to date."

The Pine Bluff center is built on 10 acres just off I-530 on the south side of town. The two-story building has 30,000 square feet. CARTI has roughly 35 team members working in Pine Bluff, providing services such as medical and radiation oncology, urology, breast health, chemotherapy and more. The facility has various imaging services including CT, MRI and PET. Head said the latter is rarely available other places and called it the "gold standard" for cancer treatment.

Head said the number of cancer diagnoses is increasing each year while the number of deaths is decreasing. He said this shows more cancer cases are being identified early, allowing patients to receive treatment sooner, a good sign.

In 2015, CARTI opened a cancer center in Little Rock that was meant to be the primary hub of its cancer treatment services. Head said having a central location is typical of health care providers, but CARTI leadership grew uncomfortable with the concept in the years that followed and changed directions.

"For it to be meaningful, one cancer treatment center didn't need to be the center of the universe," Head said. "And so, we completely flipped the way we were delivering it and turned ourselves into what we call a decentralized model."

This shift in mindset led to CARTI building several new cancer centers, with Pine Bluff being the newest addition. Now, CARTI cares for numerous patients who never need to travel to Little Rock because they have cancer centers closer to home.