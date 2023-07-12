Centerton’s Coughlin commits $500,000 to Fort Smith’s U.S. Marshals Museum

FORT SMITH -- A member of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation Board has committed to giving $500,000 to help the foundation get closer to completing its approximately $50 million capital campaign.

The foundation announced Cynthia Coughlin committed the money in a marshals museum news release Tuesday. It will be used in the Modern Marshals gallery for exhibits and interactive training simulators in the "What Does It Take To Be a U.S. Marshal" room, according to the release. The museum opened to the public July 1.

Susan Neyman, the museum's chief development officer and foundation president, said Tuesday that Coughlin's commitment will go toward paying for these features, which have already been completed. Coughlin requested her commitment, which Neyman described as "incredibly generous," be used for this purpose.

"We felt very fortunate that she joined our board recently, and so to receive this so soon after she joined our board, like I said, is incredibly generous, but it also, I think, speaks to the quality of the museum and the impression it's made on her," Neyman said.

The museum's exhibit experience includes five galleries concerning the Marshals Service and its history, according to the museum website. They are: To Be a Marshal, the Campfire, Frontier Marshals, A Changing Nation and Modern Marshals.

The museum signed a $7.8 million contract with Thinkwell, a Los Angeles company, in November 2021 to coordinate with vendors across the United States and Canada to design and build the museum's exhibits.

However, Doug Babb, chairman of the museum's board, has said the price of the exhibits went up because of inflation and supply chain issues, among other factors, that came after the museum signed the contract.

Ben Johnson, the museum's president and chief executive officer, has said the museum foundation had to raise about $2 million to complete its capital campaign as of June 16. That amount is set to go to furniture, fixtures and equipment for the museum, as well as initial operating expenses.

Neyman said she's sure this figure included Coughlin's pledge, some of which has already been paid.

Coughlin has operated Coughlin's Ranch, a cattle-breeding operation in Centerton specializing in registered Black Angus, since 1984, according to the news release. Coughlin received the Freedom Corp Award from President George W. Bush for her work with the Boys & Girls Club, as well as the Louise Thaden Business Woman of the Year and Rabbit Dickerson awards from the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce.

Coughlin also serves on boards for the Police Athletic League, the NWA Tactical Operations Group and the Law Enforcement Assistance Program, the release states.

"It is such a privilege to have this historically significant museum located in Arkansas," Coughlin said in the release. "I am delighted to make this donation to the U.S. Marshals Museum in recognition of the oldest law enforcement agency in the country."

Coughlin is the widow of Tom Coughlin, the former vice chairman of Walmart who died in 2016 at the age of 67.

.