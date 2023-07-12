Moscow church to offer covid-19 supplies

The Health and Wellness Ministry of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will give away Covid-19 Care Packages at 10 a.m. Saturday on the church grounds. The care packages will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, according to a news release.

Insurance Hall of Fame includes local

The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced the 2023 class of inductees. Honorees include Jeff Owyoung, owner of Milner Owyoung Insurance Group LLC of McGehee.

He is among six new inductees to be honored at the 2023 Induction Banquet at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Health, Physical Education & Recreation Center at the University of Central Arkansas. Details: www.arinsurancehof.org.

VA virtual claims clinic set

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. July 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. July 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Land auction set for Jefferson County

Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land's office will auction tax-delinquent parcels of land in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, banquet halls 2 and 4. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Prospective bidders can find the Public Auction Catalog on the commissioner's website at www.cosl.org.

This resource includes a buyer's guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered, according to a news release.

The website also includes an instructional video demonstrating how to research information about each parcel available for sale.

"Owners of delinquent parcels going for auction should be aware that the redemption period has changed," Land said. "Parcels must be redeemed by 4 p.m. on the last business day before the sale date. That means we must have their money and petition to redeem in our hands by that time."

Auction sales are final, Land said.

"Parcels sold at auction cannot be redeemed," he said.

Bidders must register for the auction before placing a bid. Purchases may be paid for with a business or personal check, or a credit or debit card. Cash is not accepted for purchase of tax-delinquent parcels.

"Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances," Land said. "Everyone benefits from paying those taxes -- and the property owner benefits from paying on time, by avoiding interest and penalties on delinquent taxes."

Properties that do not sell at auction will appear on the COSL's post-auction sales list 30 days after the auction date. From there, they can be purchased through an online auction system. Another instructional video on the COSL website demonstrates that process to bidders.

Owners of delinquent parcels may redeem those delinquent taxes online at www.cosl.org using a credit or debit card. Those who prefer to pay by check or money order can print a Petition to Redeem from the website or call the office at (501) 324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.

Owners seeking to redeem within 30 days before an auction must use certified funds or may redeem with cash in the COSL office at 1020 W. 4th St. in Little Rock. Cash is only accepted for redemption, and only for in-person payments at the office. Details: www.cosl.org.