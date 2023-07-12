County panel supports spending $814,000 to buy four new dump trucks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Tuesday supported spending more than $814,000 to replace four of the Road Department's aging dump trucks.

The Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee recommended approval of an ordinance to finance $814,360 to buy the four new dump trucks. The county would pay $134,256.95 for the first four years and $420,900 in the fifth and final year of the payments. The interest rate on the purchase would be 6.62%. The money would come from the county's road fund revenues. The ordinance will be on the agenda for the full Quorum Court meeting July 20.

County Judge Patrick Deakins said the county has 12 dump trucks. Deakins said Amendment 78 of the state Constitution allows counties to take on short-term debts in certain situations. He said that paying for the trucks over time allows the county to spend more money now on road maintenance and improvements, instead of equipment.

Willie Leming, justice of the peace for District 13, cast the lone "no" vote, saying he would prefer the county pay cash for the trucks.

"I am against it," Leming said. "I don't think the county should be borrowing money to buy trucks."

The committee also recommended an ordinance to cover a $743,212 shortfall in the amount budgeted for the county's property insurance premiums. The increases were in the county's fire and extended coverage premiums.

The justices of the peace also recommended approval of an ordinance to spend $150,000 to hire three peer support specialists for the county's Drug Court program. The money would come from the county's Drug Court Grant Fund. The state is expected to reimburse the county for the cost of the new employees.

The justices of the peace spent some time discussing a $7,469.12 salary increase for the new deputy county attorney before endorsing the budget increase.

The county has hired Catherine Baker to fill the vacant position, and Deakins asked the committee to increase her salary because of her experience and qualifications. Baker most recently was grants administrator for the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison. Baker worked with the county in evaluating the applications from local nonprofit organizations for a share of the county's American Rescue Plan Act money.

Beth Coger, justice of the peace for District 9, said Benton County budgets about $80,000 a year for attorney fees and legal work while Washington County budgets about $119,000 for the county attorney, another $109,000 for the deputy county attorney and another $90,000 for a legal advisor for the Sheriff's Office. Coger voted against the ordinance.

Deakins said that Baker's range of education and experience means the county can use her in a number of different roles instead of hiring people to fill those different positions. Deakins estimated the county will save around $162,000 in personnel costs by hiring Baker.



