Covid’s toll on learning shows up in test results





Students across the U.S. fell further behind academically last school year despite extensive efforts to help them recover from pandemic learning setbacks, according to an analysis of test scores released Tuesday.

The study by the research organization NWEA, which also administers assessments in K-12 schools, lands as the 2024 deadline approaches quickly for schools to spend the last of the $190 billion in federal pandemic relief money.

There are ways schools can take better advantage of their limited resources and time to boost learning, said Chase Nordengren, the group's lead researcher for instructional strategies. He said schools could group students based on their needs and provide targeted instruction, for example, adjusting groups as individuals progress.

"We've been trying to send the message that this is a multiyear, if not decades-long recovery period and is going to require some fundamental rethinking of the ways that not only we educate students but we think about how students are grouped and how we think about their learning," he said.

The study used data from about 6.5 million students who have taken the MAP Growth assessment in reading and math since the onset of the pandemic. Those numbers were compared with data on academic growth from three years before the pandemic.

The NWEA Measure of Academic Progress, the basis of the recent analysis, is not a state-required test in Arkansas and, while some school systems in the state administer the MAP test to track student progress over a school year, the results are not reported to the state.

The state on the other hand, has required the ACT Aspire exams to be given in grades three through 10 in math, literacy and science. The Aspire results from the spring of 2023 are expected to be released in the coming days.

The results this year -- the third full school year since the covid-19 pandemic hit -- are in some ways worse than last year, when the NWEA analysis showed students largely made academic gains that paralleled their growth pre-pandemic, said Karyn Lewis, director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, and the study's co-author.

"And because kids are making gains at rates below pre-covid trends, that means we're not shrinking those achievement gaps. We're actually widening them," Lewis said.

With historic sums of money sent by the federal government, schools have expanded tutoring, summer learning programs and other recovery efforts.

But the analysis found that the average student still would need the equivalent of 4.1 additional months of schooling to catch up in reading and 4.5 months for math. Black and Hispanic students, meanwhile, would need even more time to catch up -- about a month or more. And "that really only brings them back to the pre-pandemic levels of inequality that we already saw," Lewis said.

The study echoes the findings of federal test results released last month that found math and reading scores among America's 13-year-olds had fallen to their lowest levels in decades.

Lewis could only speculate on why it was so bad.

"I think that perhaps we've neglected filling in the holes of the last two years in a rush to get back to grade-level content and we're seeing the impact of that, that kids are not able to keep up because they're still missing some foundational pieces," she said.

Student results on the Aspire exams that were given in the spring of 2022 fell short of 2019 pre-covid pandemic results in nearly all grades and subjects.

The 2022 results, however, did show some gains over the more recent 2021 student test results, prompting state education leaders to say that student achievement was on the rebound.

"The picture is not as gloomy as some may see it," then-Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key reported to the Arkansas Board of Education in July 2022.

He called the 2022 results an indication of a recovery from "significant interruptions" in learning caused by the covid-19 global pandemic that began in March 2020.

"Overall, trends in data show positive progress toward recovery to pre-pandemic levels," state agency leaders concluded in a written report to the Education Board.

"[The] rebound [was] most pronounced for math and least for English," the report said.

One of the few positive findings was in the class that just finished third grade. Those students were in kindergarten when the pandemic started, an age that made virtual learning a challenge, and their slow recovery raised alarms in a NWEA study released in December. It found that those soon-to-be fourth graders were suffering the largest pandemic-related learning losses in reading.

But now the group's latest analysis of end-of-year test scores shows they made above average gains. Lewis described it as "a little bit of a head scratcher."

Lewis wonders whether families know how bad the situation is, and if there is an appetite for schools to be innovative enough to tackle the problem.

"Schools are doing the right things," she said. "They're just not doing enough of the right things. And I think that's because we've underestimated how persistent the effects of covid will be on kids."

Arkansas is changing its state required testing program, replacing the Aspire exams with the Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System, or ATLAS, which is being developed in consultation with the Cambium Learning Group. The new tests are supposed to be a measure of student mastery of state education standards rather than the students' preparation for the ACT college entrance exam.

The testing is part of the state's effort to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which is meant to hold schools and districts responsible for student learning. The state test results are also the basis for nearly $7 million in state rewards paid annually to schools that score in the top 10% in the state or showed significant year-to-year gains.

Arkansas' traditional and charter school systems received $1,757,094,257 in three rounds of extraordinary federal funding to be used largely to offset the cost of the covid-19 pandemic. The money that first became available in 2020 is to be spent over multiple years.

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Hollingsworth and Carolyn Thompson of The Associated Press and by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



