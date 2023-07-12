Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies seeking missing teenager

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 1:51 a.m.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Jaycee Hackney is said to have run away from a residence in Jefferson County and may be attempting to travel to Texarkana, Ark. She may be traveling in a silver or gray pickup truck, according to authorities.

Jaycee is described as a white, 5-foot-6-inch, 153-pound girl, who has natural blonde hair that is dyed black. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes. She is known to wear nose rings and long eyelashes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaycee is asked to notify Investigator Rodney Allen at the sheriff's office at (870) 541-5351 or by email at Rodney.Allen@jeffcoso.org, or the non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.

Print Headline: Deputies seeking missing teenager

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT