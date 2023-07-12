Deputies seeking missing teenager

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Jaycee Hackney is said to have run away from a residence in Jefferson County and may be attempting to travel to Texarkana, Ark. She may be traveling in a silver or gray pickup truck, according to authorities.

Jaycee is described as a white, 5-foot-6-inch, 153-pound girl, who has natural blonde hair that is dyed black. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes. She is known to wear nose rings and long eyelashes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaycee is asked to notify Investigator Rodney Allen at the sheriff's office at (870) 541-5351 or by email at Rodney.Allen@jeffcoso.org, or the non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.