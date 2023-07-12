DWI fatality results in 10 year prison sentence for Springdale man

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting being intoxicated while driving and crashing into three vehicles, which killed a man.

Larry Dean Crabtree Jr., 47, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, battery and driving while intoxicated. He was charged in the death of Keven Sandoval, 22, of Springdale and with causing serious physical injuries to Brett Glenn, 27, of Springdale.

A trooper went at 10:14 p.m. May 7, 2021, to a crash on Interstate 49, according to a probable cause affidavit. Crabtree was driving a white pickup north in the southbound lanes of the interstate. He sideswiped one vehicle; struck a second vehicle head on and continued traveling north and hit another vehicle head on, according to a accident report from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened north of the 78 mile marker in Lowell, according to the report.

The trooper noticed Crabtree had a hard time standing up without holding on to a wall, according to the affidavit. The trooper also smelled alcohol coming from Crabtree, according to the affidavit.

Crabtree's voice was slurred, and he was incoherent at times, according to the affidavit.

The trooper gave Crabtree a portable breath test, which registered 0.182, according to the affidavit. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Crabtree to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.