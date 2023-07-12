EDITORIAL: Industrial revolution

Man bites dog! Nixon goes to China! Democrats peacefully co-exist with Republicans! Okay, let's not take it too far.

As odd as these things might be, it's not often that you read "steel industry" and "environmentalism" in the same sentence, at least not when the story is a positive one. Big River Steel may be a different animal.

Big River is in the process of building a $3 billion steel mill in Osceola, and in addition to job seekers out there who will join what will be a population of 4,000 steel mill workers providing labor for the four steel mills in the area, it appears the environment will be well served as well. In fact, it will be well served in a number of ways.

According to Arkansas Business, a market for the steel being produced is related to electric vehicles. The "non-grain-oriented" steel is good for use in applications such as "industrial motors, motor efficiency and electric vehicle efficiency," said Jim Bell, president of construction at U.S. Steel. Further, it's being used in "all of the major automotive OEMs around North America," and "this new line has the capacity to make over 200,000 tons per year, and the customer demand has been incredible."

Like the cereal boxes used to say, there's an extra added bonus:

Steel mill operations are not new to Osceola, and it's no secret that they are energy intensive. What's new is how this mill in particular will get the 550 megawatts of energy it needs. About 40 percent (230 megawatts) will be provided by a $237 million Entergy solar facility under development on 2,100 acres practically across the street.

How many solar panels does it take to generate 230 megawatts? Oh, you know, about 650,000.

That's a lot of solar panels, and the effort will take a lot of labor. In fact, 125 people will be employed for about 18 months doing just that.

Where will all the additional construction and long-term mill employees live? Certainly they'll be looking at the new Riverback Estates.

Riverback is a $30 million real estate project in Osceola expected to be ready this fall. Seven different floor plans (two and three bedrooms) ranging in size from 1,600 to 2,500 square feet will be available. The estimated cost per square foot will be around $185.

The deal is made even sweeter by the Mississippi County Economic Development Commission's "Work Here, Live Here" program, which pays 10 percent of the purchase price of any new home bought by eligible local manufacturing employees. No doubt this is an attempt to stop the tendency of Osceola workers from living in Dyersburg, Tenn., where there is no state income tax.

Striking another blow against the Volunteers, if these Arkansans use the 10 percent incentive to buy a home in Riverback, they'll be moving into not only a new house, but one that is so "energy efficient that a renewable energy system could offset most or all the home's annual energy use" as certified by the U.S. Department of Energy. Non-existent utility bills are nothing to scoff at.

This could turn out to be a great plan, and for Mississippi County, which has lost more residents than it's gained every year since 2016, it's needed. And if it works, what lessons could this effort give to the rest of the state, the South, the nation, and the world?