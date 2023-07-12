EDITORIAL: Shifting gears

We can remember when not too long ago, pedaling a bike from the Riverdale area past Big Dam Bridge to Pinnacle Mountain included an ungodly climb up River Mountain Road to take on about a three-mile stint on Cantrell while we prayed we wouldn't wind up in a ditch on the side of Arkansas 10. We also remember the return, later in the morning, when more traffic required even more vigorous bargaining with our Maker.

Then one day, Two Rivers Park Bridge spanning the end of the Little Maumelle River was built, and the same trip only required hoping we wouldn't blow out a tire.

The Two Rivers Park Bridge was part of an effort to promote cycling and the outdoors with the understanding that it was the kind of thing that would attract young executives to Little Rock and environs. It was good thinking then, and the trail's avid use today proves it.

Central Arkansas Metroplan, the organization charged with transportation and environmental planning, among other missions, now has a plan for trail expansion and it addresses--surprise, surprise--transportation and the environment.

With a price tag of $279 million, it's nothing if not ambitious.

It's important to understand that Metroplan has acted as a regional council of governments since 1955. Not only are Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County members, but so are Benton, Bryant, Sheridan, Cabot, England and a host of other central Arkansas cities. Faulkner, Saline, Grant and Lonoke counties, to name a few, are members, too. And for good measure, the Little Rock Port Authority, Clinton National Airport, Arkansas Department of Transportation and Rock Region Metro sit on the board.

It is not a ceremonial organization, and it does not take its job lightly. These are our region's leaders.

Like Metroplan itself, located in downtown Little Rock, the expanded trail system will more or less act like a system of spokes leading out from Little Rock/North Little Rock connecting to Lonoke (east), Ward (northeast), Conway (northwest) west Little Rock (west), Hot Springs (southwest) and Wrightsville (southeast).

Josh Snyder reports in Monday's paper that Metroplan's board visited and researched a number of similar projects, including the highly successful Razorback Greenway Trail connecting south Fayetteville to Bella Vista. According to Dave Roberts of Crafton Tull: "This is six of those." (For more details, and what a lot of details, see Josh Snyder's story and the graphic that accompanies it in Monday's Democrat-Gazette.)

Julie Luther Kelso, Crafton Tull's vice president of planning, says the "system will largely be made of trails or side paths physically separated from the other modes of transportation." To be clear, when we she says "trails," she's talking about paved paths 14 feet in width that can accommodate both cyclists and pedestrians.

This is not a gift. Each community will come up with its own sources of funding in order to reap the benefits. And $279 million isn't chump change, although the state and feds have programs in place if locals are good at writing grant applications.

The benefits to communities not only include recruitment of talent to fill jobs in central Arkansas, but health and wellness in the community, improved air quality, and the economic benefits that come from construction jobs.

It's a good investment. But will it be made?

The fact that it will not happen overnight will surely test the political will of local leaders who may be around to stick a shovel in the ground, but not to cut the ribbon upon completion. It's going to take hard work, vision and courage. It's going to take leadership--and that's not always easy to come by.

But it doesn't appear as though Metroplan is skeert.