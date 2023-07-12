English, Alma knock off Greenwood





FORT SMITH -- Alma shortstop Logan English stepped to the plate in the seventh inning a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Achieving the rare feat crossed his mind, but he didn't get the long ball. But he'll take his productive day at Hunts Park.

English led Alma with a team-high three RBI to help in a 12-9 victory against Greenwood in the semifinals of the American Legion junior state tournament. English finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored.

"I thought about the cycle a little bit, but I just wanted to get the barrel on it," English said with a smile. "I'll still take what I was able to do for the team today. I wanted to help my guys out."

Alma advanced to the final, finishing the initial two days of the tournament with a 2-0 record and 32 runs scored and now needing just one win today to advance to the state tournament. The Airedales will need to be beaten twice to be eliminated.

"It's been an awesome two days," English said. "We just need to keep doing what we have been doing. We've just done this together as a team. Everybody is doing well. We just want to keep hitting and get to UCA."

Alma took a commanding 7-0 lead in the second inning, scoring every run during a two-out rally. Colby Kimmons, the No. 9 hitter, opened up a 2-0 lead for the Airedales with a two-RBI hit. Eli Risley, Camden Curd, English and Easton Daily all followed with RBI extra-base hits.

"That big seven-run inning was the key for us," Alma assistant coach Matt Weaver said. "When you can do that with two outs, that will help you out a lot. That was the breaker for us. The guys have taken a different approach to the plate and are putting the bat on the ball."

English had a two-run triple in the fifth inning, which helped Alma take a 12-4 edge in the top of the frame.

"I was just trying to hit the ball in the gap," English said. "I want to keep it simple and get on base for the guys behind me. That approach has worked out well for me this week."

Greenwood didn't make it easy after that though. The Bulldogs were guided by a four-RBI game from Scott Holland. He had a three-run triple that cut Alma's edge to 12-9 during a five-run fifth inning. But Greenwood couldn't get any closer after that.

Alma's pitching did just enough to win the game. Risley got the win starting the game with 1 2/3 innings and three strikeouts. It was a team effort after that with Daily, Gabriel Weaver, Aiden Keith, Cade Moore, Cash Wilson and Curd, who got the save, all pitching. The staff combined to leave nine runners on base.

"We had pretty good pitching today," Matt Weaver said. "Those guys battled. They came in and controlled the plate and did what they were supposed to do. We were able to leave runners on base. If you get in trouble, you just have to get out of it. I'm proud of those guys."

Alma got RBI hits from English, Risley, Curd, Daily, Shepperd Osborn, Wilson, Piercen Howell and Kimmons.

"This was a nice win beating Greenwood," English said. "This one means something to me. I think we beat them in a JV game once, but it hasn't happened often. We want to keep this success going now."



