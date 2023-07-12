Farm credit leaders seek better safety net with next farm bill

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas farm credit officials met with the Natural State's federal lawmakers Tuesday to discuss the importance of agricultural loan and crop insurance programs.

The meeting with Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas leaders occurred as Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to approve a new multiyear farm bill or extend the existing statute. The sweeping agriculture law covers nutrition, rural development and research programs, as well as language commonly referred to as the agricultural safety net, which is designed to assist farmers during periods of uncertainty and lost profitability.

Two Arkansans have roles in guiding agricultural issues on Capitol Hill. Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, serves as the top Republican on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, and Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, is a member of the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee.

"At the moment, as we have a farm bill coming up, making sure that the safety net is sufficient and where it needs to be to support farmers across the United States is critically important," said Mark Isbell, a director with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services.

According to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, the state's agriculture sector contributes $19 billion in value added to Arkansas' economy. Arkansas leads the country in rice production and is among the top states regarding numerous commodities, including cotton and poultry.

"Our rural communities are almost 100%, in some cases, dependent upon agriculture," Jeff Rutledge, vice chairman of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, said.

Rutledge operates a rice, corn and soybean farm in Newport. He appeared before members of the Senate Agriculture Committee in April to discuss conservation programs in the farm bill.

"Everyone's costs have gone up, even down to the consumer," he added. "Everybody sees the effects of inflation. We seem to be on the cutting edge of feeling that pain because when it first started, all of our input costs went up dramatically in the period of a production year."

One issue shared by farm credit leaders relates to reference prices under current price loss and risk programs. Farmers may seek income support payments during periods when a commodity's price or revenues dips below certain levels.

Arkansas farm credit leaders are pushing for changes to reference prices, noting Congress has not adjusted the levels since 2012. Isbell, who helps operate his family's rice farm in North Little Rock, said these levels need to reflect changes with prices and costs.

"It's critically important in making sure that risks in the agriculture world are manageable," he said.

Rice farms across the country face unique problems compared to other crop productions; the Texas A&M University System's Agricultural and Food Policy Center found two-thirds of rice farms studied during the 2022 production cycle faced losses.

"Prices of it didn't increase as fast as others," Isbell said. "We saw real tightening and negative margins as a result of that."

Dane Coomer, director of Farm Credit Mid-America, said any adjustments to safety net programs need to ensure farmers are adequately protected amid adverse conditions.

"It's important to stay current. The word 'covid' wasn't on our radar in 2012," the Piggott-based cotton and grain farmer said jokingly.

Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette en route to the Senate floor, Boozman noted farmers additionally seek farm credit agencies for financial help in planting crops, a matter worth reassessing because of higher costs and rising interest rates.

"We want to make sure that farmers have the opportunity to get the credit that they need," he said. "The farm credit agency is a major player in that space."

Regarding the next farm bill, the senator said efforts are underway with "getting things on paper." He hinted at the possibility of Congress approving a continuing resolution to extend the current law if it does not pass a replacement measure before September ends.

"I think we're on track. We certainly would like to have it done by the expiration date," Boozman said.

The current statute became law in December 2018; Congress approved the related legislation with few major changes from the previous 2014 legislation.

"If you look back at the history of farm bills, it's not uncommon for it to go longer," Boozman said regarding future votes. "We'd really like to get it done this year because next year we'll get into election year politics, and everything just gets more difficult."

Members of Congress have legislative work on Capitol Hill scheduled through July 28. Both chambers will use the month of August as a recess period to conduct work away from Washington, D.C., before returning to the U.S. Capitol after Labor Day.