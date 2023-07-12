Fort Smith man guilty in shooting at Roland police officers while holding infant in Oklahoma





MUSKOGEE, OKLA. -- A Fort Smith resident plead guilty to shooting at police officers while holding an infant.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma states on Oct. 8, Roland Police Department officers responded to a call Elbert Andrew Fuller, Jr., 24, fired a pistol at a family member. When officers responded to the scene, Fuller reportedly opened fire on them as well while holding an infant.

The crimes occurred in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Fuller pleaded guilty to a seven-count indictment which includes one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of child abuse, one count of child neglect, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and one count of use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Roland officers, the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the FBI.

Gerald L. Jackson, magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Fuller will remain in custody of U.S. Marshals pending sentencing.



