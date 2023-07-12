DEAR HELOISE: I love to cook with garlic and even grow some in a pot. Unfortunately, my girlfriend is really turned off by the smell of garlic on my hands. I've tried everything imaginable, and I can't seem to get the garlic smell out. Any hints for this smelly problem?

-- Gene C.,

Palmyra, N.J.

DEAR GENE: Get your hands wet with water. Then pour a generous amount of baking soda in the palm of your hand and scrub briskly. Keep scrubbing for as long as it takes you to sing "Happy Birthday." Rinse in warm water and, after drying, use some lotion on your hands. This also works well for strong odors like onions or fish.

Sometimes the best ideas are the easiest and most simple to use. If you liked this method on how to deodorize your hands, you'll find many more useful hints in my pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda and Recipes." It's chock-full of ideas to make your life run a little smoother.

DEAR HELOISE: My sister and I decided to host a birthday party for our mother in her beautiful backyard. The only problem was that we planned to have a "cake table," but were worried about insects.

My sister said she could remember a column of yours where you said to place each table leg in a container of water, without letting the legs touch the sides of the container. Then, you said to cover the top of the cake with cling wrap held up by toothpicks. We tried this method, and it worked like a charm. Several people asked us where we got the idea, and we said, "Heloise, of course!"

-- Rosie & Carmen,

El Paso, Texas

DEAR READERS: Without fail, every summer, I get letters from readers who love to barbecue, but something goes wrong -- or someone gets burned. Please always have a small extinguisher handy or at least a pail of water within reach. No floppy sleeves either. Be sure to keep children away from the grill and handle all grilling utensils carefully. I've gotten numerous letters from people who have accidentally stabbed themselves with a grilling fork or knife.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com