Xochitl Torres Small, undersecretary for rural development at the United States Department of Agriculture, was confirmed by the Senate with an 84-8 vote as the department's deputy secretary.

Eric Abril, 35, who was on the run for more than 24 hours after escaping custody from a hospital, was captured standing in his underwear in Antelope Creek after a daylong manhunt near Sacramento, Calif., according to officials and witnesses.

Mitch Bratton, the police chief of Grayson, La., faces up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of taking more than $10,000 seized in narcotics investigations and stealing a family's covid-19 stimulus money, officials said.

Marius Draghici, a Romanian man who pleaded guilty for his role in an international human smuggling ring, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the deaths of 39 migrants from Vietnam who suffocated in a truck trailer on their way to England in 2019.

Gordon Henley, director at at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, Texas, said Twiga, a Masai giraffe among the oldest in human care, died despite getting "a lot of TLC [tender, loving care] from the keeper and from our veterinarian."

Jared Lemon, 42, a U.S. Capitol Police officer of Owings, Md., was charged with five counts of child pornography possession and reassigned to administrative duties during a Maryland State Police investigation, a post in which he would not interact with the public, authorities said.

Orlando Mitchell, 34, who was awaiting trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, assaulted a Marion County, Ind., sheriff's deputy upon his return from an Indianapolis hospital, resulting in the deputy's death, authorities say.

Dean Sawyer, mayor of Newport, Ore., said his Facebook posts in a private group for police officers "were vile and dark, and I shouldn't have gotten involved in it," as he apologized and resigned over the content targeting women, immigrants and the transgender community, reports state.

Peter Smith, owner of air tour company West Elk Air in Gunnison, Colo., claims he landed a plane near Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park, which officials say violates Federal Aviation Administration rules, because Wyoming's Teton Range is "notorious for bad weather," and his passenger was ill.