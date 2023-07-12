LB Brian Huff commits to Mizzou

Four-star linebacker Brian Huff committed to Missouri during a Wednesday evening ceremony in Jonesboro.

He chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Central Florida and UNLV. He officially visited Missouri and his other three finalists.

Huff, 6-3, 225 pounds, of Valley View High School, accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Mississippi State, UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other programs.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 23 linebacker and No. 280 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

He had 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked field goal as a junior.