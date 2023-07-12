Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

LB Brian Huff commits to Mizzou

by Richard Davenport | Today at 6:21 p.m.
2024 LB Brian Huff. Photo courtesy of Zoe Zipfel

Four-star linebacker Brian Huff committed to Missouri during a Wednesday evening ceremony in Jonesboro. 

He chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Central Florida and UNLV. He officially visited Missouri and his other three finalists. 

Huff, 6-3, 225 pounds, of Valley View High School, accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Mississippi State, UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other programs.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 23 linebacker and No. 280 overall prospect in the 2024 class. 

He had 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked field goal as a junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT