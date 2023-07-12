Something is rotten

Thankfully the Arkansas Department of Transportation has now finished the "renovation" of Arkansas 7 north of Hot Springs from the Gulpha Gorge intersection to the Arkansas 5 intersection. What a magnificent job.

In a little over two years' time and for millions of dollars, they took the formerly busy 18- to 20-foot-wide two-lane asphalt roadway which used to have fairly decent shoulders and made it 33 or so feet wide with meticulously done concrete curbs and a pedestrian sidewalk on either side for those who walk the highways rather than drive. For the coup de grace, they then painted bicycle lanes on both sides of the widened asphalt roadway and a left-turn lane down the center, precluding any possibility of passing a slow-moving vehicle. The lanes used for vehicle traffic are again about the same width as they were, but now there are no shoulders since that space is dedicated to bicycle riders and pedestrians. The vehicular traffic flow is about the same, so they took the occasion to lower the speed limit from 50 to 45 mph.

Draw your own conclusions. For my part, I think there is something rotten in Arkansas.

LEWARD C. FISH

Hot Springs Village

Need more like that

In response to Ms. Dorothy Ehlebracht's letter on the Monday Voices page, I say we need more folks like her! I loved your letter. I will try harder. God bless you.

KAY BONA

Little Rock

No one want to work

The problem expressed in the article about farm labor is not unique. It is a problem across our entire economy. It's the problem that Westrock Coffee offering 600 new jobs will face.

Is it due to too much money being paid out by Democrats to "not work"? Is it that they're all living on the streets drugged out? Is it the overpampering of our young adults? Is it the fact that we've hit the wall where labor availability has dropped due to the generations that failed to launch?

These questions are not even being asked, nor the "problems" being addressed.

I believe the excuse, for labor, from our current leadership as to our wide open border, is a sorry one, as millions from around the world pour into our country illegally and fall benefit to our social welfare programs.

The people coming in here illegally cannot work some of these jobs due to legalities/illegalities. They are exploited on both sides of the border.

Needless to say, labor is a huge issue in our country's ability to function. No one wants to work, to make their way, on their own two feet, that honest living that America is known for.

PAM MONTGOMERY

Conway

Buckley had a point

William F. Buckley Jr. said that he would "rather entrust the government of the United States to the first 400 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than to the faculty of Harvard University."

After observing the behavior of Sens. Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (all products of the Harvard Law School faculty), I am beginning to understand his wisdom.

LEN WHITE

Fayetteville

Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Not yours to control

At least two Arkansas legislators, Rep. Bob Ballinger and Sen. Trent Garner, are already frothing at the mouth at the thought of having another shot at banning all abortions in the state.

A question for you two and other men like Jerry Cox who agree with you: What is it with your obsession with women's bodies and your insatiable desire to control them? Seriously. I think I know, but that's between you and your maker.

You plan to allow abortion only in the event the life of the mother is in danger, but not in the case of rape or incest. What kind of vile, sadistic person conceives of such inhumanity?

No doubt you are "pro-life." Are you also pro-health care, education, food, housing, nurturing for those you are forcing to be birthed? Does your pro-life stance include mercy for the 2,300 children who have been separated from their parents and are scattered to the four corners of the country?

Most of us know that if men could become pregnant, free abortion clinics would spring up on every street corner in the country.

Mind your own body, gents. My body, my choice. Keep your nose out of my business.

LEE JONES

Little Rock