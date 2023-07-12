Lincoln County man charged in threat made to judge

A Lincoln County man was booked into the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of threatening the 11th Judicial District West-Second Division circuit judge.

Gordon Pickens, 43, is accused of violating Section 5-53-202(a)(1) of the Arkansas Code Annotated, which pertains to threatening a judicial official, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office. Pickens is alleged to have posted what authorities called "a concerning message on Facebook" that contained a threat against Circuit Judge Rob Wyatt.

The sheriff's office initiated an investigation led by the Tri-County Drug Task Force with assistance from DTF Capt. Yohance Brunson and sheriff's Capt. John Bean and Sgt. Terry Wingard, according to a news release. It was reported that their efforts led to tracking Pickens to an apartment in Benton.

According to the release, a surveillance team collaborated with Benton police and saw Pickens leaving the apartment complex in a silver Jeep alleged to have been displaying fictitious license plates. Benton police conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep near East and Sevier streets, and Pickens was "swiftly taken into custody without incident."

Pickens was booked into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center in Pine Bluff at 8:49 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threating of physical injury, according to the jail log. Sheriff's officials say Pickens is accused of threatening a judicial official, which is a Class B felony punishable by 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The sheriff's office said it takes any threats against judicial officers "extremely seriously."

"Our duty is to protect and serve, and we will not tolerate any acts that undermine the safety of our judges and jurors," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "Threats against judicial officials will be met with swift and thorough investigations, and the responsible individuals will be held accountable for their actions."

The sheriff's office is obligated under Act 576 of 2007 to complete Arkansas Court Security Incident Reports in relation to such matters, it said. Those reports are submitted to the Administrative Office of the Courts and ensures that incidents involving such threats are properly documented and addressed, it added.

"The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the Benton Police Department for their invaluable assistance in this operation," according to the news release. "The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies exemplify our shared commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community."