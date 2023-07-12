Little Rock breaks ground on project to provide transition housing for homeless people

Little Rock city officials and local homeless advocates took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning on a $3 million project meant to help homeless people transition to permanent housing.

The project, a Micro Home Village that will be able to house 206 people at a given time, broke ground at 3405 W. Roosevelt Road.

The land, which will eventually house 80 non-congregate beds in phase one, 20 emergency shelter beds and a 5,000 square foot community center, is on a 2-acre property that is the former site of the Colonial Court hotel. It's located next door to the Magnolia Retirement Center, is just north of the Compassion Center and a few doors south of the Pulaski County jail.

The project is funded by $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and $1.5 million from the city.

Among those on hand to ceremonially stick a shovel in a mound of dirt were Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Ward 1 Director Virgil Miller and Kevin Howard, director of the Department of Housing & Neighborhood Programs.

Scott called the site of the future village "hallowed ground."

"The reason why it's hallowed ground is because it will have people on this ground and we do the people's work," Scott said.

The second-term mayor, also an associate pastor, began his remarks by quoting Psalms 82:4, which "says 'deliver the poor and the need.'

"That word 'deliver' means to provide for," he said. "What we think about our city, our city is made up of close to 203,000 residents. We also have a part of that 203,000 that are our unsheltered residents. ... Many of us don't realize that we're a blessing away from being homeless ourselves. If you are a paycheck away, living paycheck to paycheck, a health scare away or a family issue away. We, too, could find ourselves homeless.

"And so that is the reason why as we have the city of Little Rock alongside the City Board of Directors, we are prioritizing our unsheltered residents to ensure that we reach the best possible avenues of becoming functional zero as we reduce our homelessness."

Howard told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette there wasn't a firm timeline on when the project would be completed.

"We'll start moving dirt here within the next couple of weeks," Howard said. "The non-congregate units should be finished in six to eight months. So we're looking towards the end of the year, finishing non-congregate units, and we'll construct a community center first. So after we get the lot grated out, then we'll start working on the actual slab for the community center."