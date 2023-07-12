Little Rock city board OKs funding fire truck purchases, street resurfacing and downtown ambassador program

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved three resolutions to purchase eight new fire trucks, contract with a company for street resurfacing work and restart a downtown ambassador program.

The fire truck acquisitions and the street resurfacing work are backed by capital-improvement bond proceeds.

During a 2022 referendum, Little Rock voters authorized an extension on the collection of three mills and the issuance of bonds with a maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million tied to six project categories.

A resolution approved Tuesday authorizes the city manager to enter into a contract with G&W Diesel Service, Inc. for up to nearly $8.4 million, plus taxes and fees, to purchase seven pumper trucks and one ladder tiller truck made by Pierce Manufacturing, Inc.

The pumper trucks each cost $894,521 and the ladder tiller truck costs slightly more than $2.1 million, according to the resolution.

City officials anticipate the purchase and delivery of the new trucks to take from two to three years. The trucks will be paid for upon delivery.

Little Rock Chief Financial Officer Sara Lenehan recently said the city has ordered fire trucks worth approximately $9.7 million to date. The city ultimately will have to be reimbursed from a second series of bonds after the trucks are delivered, according to Lenehan.

The Cranford Construction Company is expected to carry out the street resurfacing work in exchange for up to $2.7 million, a figure that includes a 20% contingency.

Of the two bids the city received, "Cranford Construction Company submitted the lowest and responsible bid meeting the specifications," a resolution approved Tuesday says.

The downtown ambassador program will be operated during an initial one-year term by the Louisville, Ky.-based firm Block by Block in exchange for up to $500,000. Half of the funding for the ambassador program is expected to come from the city's budget approved for 2023 and the other half will be provided by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Block by Block was the only entity that submitted a proposal in response to a request from the city, according to a resolution. The company is a subsidiary of SMS Holdings.

The resolution provides for up to two potential contract extensions of one year each.

An earlier iteration of an ambassador program operated under the auspices of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, a 501(c)(3) group, from 2017 until the spring of 2021.

As the Downtown Little Rock Partnership's ambassadors traversed the downtown area, they were meant to help visitors with directions or walk with them until they reached their destination. The ambassadors also were tasked with identifying maintenance needs and serving as a point of connection with the police.

All three resolutions were approved along with other items as part of the city board's consent agenda without discussion.