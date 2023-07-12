Little Rock seeking to enlist third party to help remaining Big Country Chateau tenants relocate, city manager says

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Tuesday said officials are attempting to find a third party that can help move the remaining tenants out of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex.

The complex, at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock, is under the control of a receiver because of a consumer-protection lawsuit that was originally filed in 2022 by then-Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Moore's comments came after several tenants working with the group Arkansas Renters United raised concerns about their living conditions at apartment complexes in the city during a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Raven Fitzpatrick, 27, said she has lived at the Auxora Arms Apartments for two years. Her bathtub is peeling and her ceiling has mold, she told board members.

Another Auxora Arms resident, 33-year-old Sharon Whitfield, said she has lived there since 2020 or 2021. The walls and vents have mold, Whitfield said. She noted that her daughter has asthma.

"I don't recommend for anyone to ever have to live in Auxora Arms," Whitfield told board members.

Sholanda Woods, 45, said she has lived at the Villas on Sixty Fifth, previously known as the Spanish Jon Apartments, for about four years. Residents have been without hot water or gas for about two months, she said. They are unable to use the washers and dryers by the complex's office and have to take their clothing to the laundromat, Woods said.

"I have asked repeatedly for you guys to help and all you do is talk," Big Country Chateau resident Norma Huffman told board members. "I have yet to see any kind of action."

Moore said Auxora Arms has been "on our radar for a while," adding that he did not want to rehash what officials have discussed with each other over the last few weeks. The owners of the complex located at 9101 Auxor Road are in Little Rock environmental court, according to Moore.

With regard to Big Country Chateau, Moore said officials are attempting to find a third party to assist the residents. The receiver as well as city officials want the complex to be closed, although some residents don't want to move, Moore said.

Even though the city has police powers, the idea is to work with a third party to facilitate them moving, Moore said, noting the multitude of apartments within a certain radius into which the individuals could move.

Moore said that because Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter has opined that the city cannot give residents money directly, the city "would have to develop some type of partnership with that particular group that they would be moving into," presumably referring to the owners or management of the new apartment complex.

The court-appointed receiver of Big Country Chateau is Sal Thomas, an executive with Texas-based real-estate firm Tarantino Properties.

According to Thomas' latest report filed with the court late last month, 114 of 151 units were vacant as of May 31, meaning occupancy was approximately 24%.

During the month of May, the receiver and management collected $3,027 in total revenue from seven residents; just three residents made their full monthly payment, the report said. Management does not plan to evict delinquent residents who are still living at the property, according to the report. The residents who are delinquent and remain at the property owe a balance of $186,237.90, the report said.

"During the month of May, there were no move-ins and 20 move-outs at the Property," the report said. "Given the condition of the Property, there are currently no plans to lease any vacant units. Receiver is working with the City of Little Rock and relocation agencies to move the remaining residents to another property or properties, and there is an initial meeting set for June 22, 2023."