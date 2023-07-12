Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Leonardo DiCaprio will fund scholarships and a climate education program at the elementary school where he was a scholarship student, the actor and college said Tuesday. The Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship fund and the Climate Justice Education Program are set to begin in the forthcoming school year at the UCLA Lab School. "I was fortunate enough to attend the Lab School due to the generous contributions of UCLA [University of California, Los Angeles] donors, and my experience transformed my worldview profoundly," DiCaprio, 48, said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity." The school aims to provide innovative educational techniques for its students -- whose ages range from 4 to 12 -- that outside teachers can come to study. DiCaprio's scholarship will fund its students who need financial aid and will help the school to maintain the diversity it seeks. About 40% of its students need financial help. The new and separate climate education program will seek to teach students from prekindergarten through sixth grade about the science behind climate change and about the policy and leadership needed to address it. The school has sought to use its location, next to a creek amid redwoods on the Los Angeles university campus, to become a hands-on site for environmental teaching. The amount of the donations behind the programs was not made public, but officials said generations of students will be the recipients.

Madonna has delayed her 2023 Celebration Tour for the second time following her health scare in June from a bacterial infection, the pop singer announced Monday. The North American leg of the tour, which was slated to begin Saturday, will be pushed to an unspecified start date, she wrote. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she wrote in a statement shared to her social media. The tour's original delay was announced shortly after she was rushed to the hospital June 24 with a bacterial infection. Her representatives did not respond to The Washington Post's request for comment. Madonna, 64, did not share specifics about her infection. Her statement, however, did include a selfie. "I hate to disappoint anyone," she said.