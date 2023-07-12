New grand jury likely to get Trump case

ATLANTA -- Two grand juries were impaneled Tuesday in Atlanta -- one of which is likely to decide whether former president Donald Trump and his allies should face criminal charges for their efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, launched her investigation into alleged election interference more than two years ago, just days after a recording was made public of a January 2021 phone call that Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican. In the call, Trump said he wanted to "find" enough votes to overturn his election loss in Georgia.

It was one of several calls Trump and his associates made to Georgia officials, prodding them to undertake efforts to change the results of the state's presidential election, which Trump lost by fewer than 12,000 votes.

But Willis's initial probe has turned into a sprawling legal investigation into the activities of Trump and his allies to undermine the election, not only in Georgia, but also in other states where Trump contested the 2020 results. She has repeatedly indicated that she is eyeing Georgia's expansive anti-racketeering law as she considers whether Trump and his allies conspired to break the law.

A special-purpose grand jury impaneled to investigate the case heard from 75 witnesses over several months last year before issuing a final report in January. The report remains mostly sealed to protect the rights of "potential future defendants," but the panel's forewoman later said the special grand jury had recommended charges for multiple people; it did not have the power to issue indictments.

To bring criminal charges, Willis and her team will have to present their case to a regular grand jury -- such as the two being seated Tuesday. In April, Willis said in a letter to local law enforcement and other officials that she planned to announce her charging decision between July 11 and Sept. 1, dates that coincided with the summer term of the latest Fulton County grand juries. Fulton County grand juries are impaneled every two months, and Georgia law allows public observation of grand jury selection.

Willis appeared to narrow that window even further in another letter to Fulton County officials, announcing that much of her staff would work remotely at least four days a week between July 31 and Aug. 18 -- dates coinciding with grand jury work -- and asked that no in-person proceedings be scheduled at the county's courthouse.

On Tuesday, a pool of roughly 100 Atlanta-area residents arrived in a large conference room inside the Fulton County Courthouse in response to grand jury summons. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who also oversaw the special-purpose grand jury, presided over selection of the two panels, as Willis and several members of her staff sat at tables facing the group. "Good morning!" a smiling Willis said, as she introduced herself to the prospective jurors.

More than a dozen reporters and two television cameras were there to observe the scene. Journalists were instructed not to film or photograph prospective jurors, and McBurney told the group to avoid walking in front of the cameras. "Your privacy will be respected," the judge said, though he made no mention of why jury selection had drawn such media attention.

Under brief questioning from the judge, most of the prospective jurors -- identified only by their last names -- told McBurney they were "ready to serve." At least 20 claimed a "hardship," which led to further questioning in a private room by McBurney, Willis and her staff.

A little over two hours later, McBurney emerged and named jurors to the two panels.Both groups appeared to be an equal mix of men and women, and the racial makeup of the group was not immediately clear. While reading the last names of the jurors, McBurney revealed some of their professions, which were disclosed on jury questionnaires. The group impaneled included a homemaker, a human resources manager, a teacher and an "investigator."