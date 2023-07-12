Canoo makes battery

pack for military use

Electric vehicle maker Canoo Inc. said the United States Department of Defense has expanded a project to develop a high-powered battery pack for use with military vehicles.

The company said in a statement it has delivered to the Department of Defense partners a battery pack that can be scaled for use by the military and will set the stage for standardization of energy dense lithium batteries for the U.S. Navy.

In February, Canoo said it won a contract to supply battery modules for demonstration and analysis to the United States Department of Defense. Canoo's battery system is modular, is designed to be flexible and is compatible with cells from other battery providers, the company said in a news release.

In early December, Canoo said it delivered a Light Tactical Vehicle to the U.S. Army for analysis, after being awarded a contract to present earlier in 2022. The vehicle can be used as a flatbed truck or as a cargo vehicle.

Canoo posted a $90.1 million loss in the first quarter for 2023 and plans to build 20,000 cars by the end of the year. The company has yet to make a profit.

In late March, Canoo received notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company no longer complies with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid requirements to be listed in the index. It has 180 days, or until Sept. 25, to regain compliance, according to an SEC filing.

-- John Magsam

Realty firm gets NWA

property for $4.9M

A Fayetteville apartment building sold for $4.9 million on Tuesday to a St. Louis real estate company that raised half the funds from private investors.

Willow Park Apartments at 1733 W. Preservation Drive is the first property that StoutCap has bought in Northwest Arkansas, the company said. The region's growth factored into the decision to buy, it said.

StoutCap raised $2.5 million from investors for the purchase, it said. The firm claimed that the deal is expected to double the return for investors within six years.

Chris Stout, a principal in the company, said StoutCap believes Willow Park "has incredible potential, and we are confident that, with our plans, this property will amplify its value and provide exceptional returns for our investors."

Index jumps 14.44

to close at 847.18

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 847.18, up 14.44.

"A nice rally for U.S. stocks on Tuesday, snapping a three-day decline, as investors await key inflation data starting today and again Thursday with hopes that prices have cooled," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.