NLR mayor inspects apartment complex in light of air conditioning, mold complaints

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick met with an assistant property manager at the Cedar Gardens apartment complex Tuesday after hearing that residents there were living in units covered in mold and without air conditioning or hot water.

In recent weeks, two residents were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals due to heat-related illnesses caused by the lack of air conditioning in their units, residents of the apartment complex said.

Other residents have been staying with friends and family as property managers say they are working to address the conditions.

"My main concern is the health of the people," Hartwick said. "If what they're saying is true, we need to correct it."

The Cedar Gardens complex, located on Division Street in North Little Rock, is part of a project-based voucher program to assist Arkansans in finding safe and affordable housing.

"We shouldn't be giving out these vouchers if the [units] are unsafe, and that's what I'm looking at," Hartwick said.

Hartwick highlighted that he only first heard of the concerns Monday after the council meeting when he was greeted by Kevin Holloway, with Arkansas Community Organizations, and nearly a dozen residents from Cedar Gardens.

Holloway said he was able to pull the mayor to the side after the meeting and ask that he look into the worsening conditions.

Additional efforts by the residents included an attempt to gather in front of the complex on Thursday to demand air conditioning given the statewide rising temperatures.

The police, Holloway added, were quickly called, and many of the residents felt too intimidated by management to speak out, citing fears of being evicted.

Jhacobien Cain, a 28-year-old resident, said his unit has been without air conditioning for nearly three weeks.

Cain said he is prone to seizures when his body cannot regulate its temperature and noted that the ongoing lack of air conditioning has forced him to stay with a friend for several weeks.

"The building's air is on, but my apartment unit is not, it's still hot," Cain said. "I went through it ... waiting on them for a week, just hot. If they don't get it fixed ... I don't know. I don't have anywhere else to go."

Christianne Brunini, the chief marketing officer with Knight Development -- which is the organization overseeing Cedar Gardens -- said the company is working to address the issues noted by residents.

Brunini said the first complaint regarding the air conditioning received by the property managers was on June 29.

"This month, temperatures are pummeling the South with record highs, which can strain any air conditioning system, including the one at Cedar Gardens," she said. "At that time, the system was only partially compromised, but steps were taken to provide immediate relief to the affected residents."

Shortly after, more fans were purchased and a cooling station was established in one of the large community rooms, Brunini said.

Services had been fully restored by July 6, according to an email from Brunini.

At 6 p.m., she said the first hot water report was received on Monday and fixed by Tuesday evening.

Brunini denied allegations of widespread mold, citing that the company has not received "any significant reports of mold on record for 2023." She said a building inspection will take place starting Wednesday following the recent "air disruption."

The inspection will search for evidence of organic growth which requires immediate attention, Brunini said.

Brunini emphasized her belief that the property management team will "continue to care for and respond to resident concerns as promptly and efficiently as possible."

Since Tuesday morning, the mayor said he has spoken with several departments and is working to confirm that the hot water and air is returned to the units so he can then address the mold issue.

"I told them I'm gonna give them a day or two to get the air conditioning and the water back on."

He said he has plans to return to the property later this week to ensure that the issues are being resolved.

Holloway added, "We're going to continue to organize with the residents to make sure that their rights and needs are being met."