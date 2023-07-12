Northeast tries to stay above water

ANDOVER, Vt. -- A storm that dumped up to two months of rain in two days in Vermont and other parts of the Northeast brought more flooding Tuesday to communities marooned by water, including the state capital, where officials kept watch on a dam just upstream.

There were signs of hope in some areas with floodwaters beginning to recede, and officials began assessing the damage and the scope of the cleanup ahead.

The flooding has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, officials said, with more to come. If water pours over the dam on the Winooski River that flows through Montpelier, it could surge through downtown blocks where the floods were already waist-high.

City officials said Tuesday afternoon, however, they had not seen any significant changes in the water level at the dam, but would continue to monitor it.

The sun was out Tuesday and more sunshine was expected today. But more rain was forecast Thursday and Friday.

Montpelier police said just before noon that waters had risen to within a foot of the top of the dam, and that every foot of water that goes over the spillway would double the flow into the city. But city officials later said they hadn't seen any significant change in the water level since then. They said they would continue to monitor it through the night.





One woman was swept away in New York. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the flooding in Vermont, where swift-water rescue teams aided by National Guard helicopter crews have done more than 100 rescues, Vermont Emergency Management said Tuesday.

That included an "extremely high-risk rescue" by a visiting New Hampshire team, of a person who decided to drive around a barricaded road, said Mike Cannon of Vermont Urban Search and Rescue. "The car was washed off the roadway almost into the river," he said, urging drivers to pay attention to road closures.

Dozens of roads and highways were closed, including many along the spine of the Green Mountains, and flash flood warnings and advisories were in effect for much of the state, from the Massachusetts line to Canada.

SOUTHWEST BAKING

Even Southwestern desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California this week with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings.

To add insult to injury, the region has been left high and dry with no monsoon activity, which can help offset the blazing temperatures. In Arizona, the monsoon season officially begins June 15 and can bring powerful storms with high winds, lightning and heavy bursts of rain.

The heat has made parts of Phoenix feel like a ghost town. Sunset concerts were canceled, and covered restaurant patios equipped with cooling misters sit empty.

In recent years, Phoenix has taken various actions to limit risks for heat-related illness. When the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning, three of the city's most popular hiking trails close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In 2016, officials voted to ban hiking with dogs on trails when the temperature exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit. City park rangers oversee enforcement and citations for violations, said Adam Waltz, a city spokesperson.

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached 110 degrees F for the 12th consecutive day, according to the National Weather Service. The longest recorded stretch so far was 18 days in 1974.

The high pressure needed to generate monsoon storms just isn't in the right position, according to state climatologist Dr. Erinanne Saffell, so metro Phoenix is left with below normal precipitation levels and dry conditions that facilitate hotter temperatures. Also, some experts believe this year's heavier snowpack in the West took more energy to melt, prolonging the progression of a high-pressure system this summer.

"It just kind of delayed everything," Saffell said.

All the concrete and pavement in sprawling Phoenix contributes to the misery, as sidewalks and buildings bake all day and release accumulated heat slowly overnight. During the current wave, the temperature isn't dipping below 90 degrees F. This cycle makes Phoenix an urban heat island.

"Phoenix in the early 1900s would average about five days a year where they had 110 degrees or higher. Now you count the last 10 years, it's about 27 days a year. That's five times more," Saffell said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Rathke, Kathy McCormack, Michael Hill, Mark Pratt, Steve LeBlanc and Terry Tang of The Associated Press.