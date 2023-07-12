Northwestern University is a private research institution in Evanston, Ill., known for high academic standards that ranks it No. 10 among all national colleges.

Today, George's and Tyson's, two major chicken producing companies, couldn't produce enough eggs for what the Northwestern football program has on its face.

An investigation of hazing in the Wildcats' football program led to Coach Pat Fitzgerald being suspended for two weeks. Within three days, the school received more complaints and Fitzgerald was fired.

According to the investigation summary, an anonymous email from a former student complaining about hazing within the football program last year was alarming.

Northwestern immediately brought in an internal investigator with respected law firm ArentFox Schiff and a former Illinois inspector general to look into the allegations.

The investigators interviewed more than 50 people with ties to the football program and sifted through "hundreds of thousands of emails" and player survey data as far back as 2014, the summary says. The investigation didn't uncover any evidence of misconduct tied to specific players or coaching staff. But it did reveal that most players were either participants in the hazing practices or aware of them.

And though there wasn't enough evidence to suggest the coaches knew hazing was taking place, the investigation summary says there were "significant opportunities" to discover and report the misconduct.

Fitzgerald is a former Sports Illustrated Defensive Player of the Year from the mid-1990s and a College Football Hall of Famer.

Someday he probably would have had a statue built to honor him, now the program is whirling with stories -- like a center being forced to snap a football to a quarterback while both were naked.

Apparently, that's just the tip of the iceberg. At last count, 11 former and current football players had substantiated the claims of hazing.

Fitzgerald denies any knowledge, although one report said the day's hazing activities were posted on a whiteboard in the Wildcats' locker room.

In the history of football there have been numerous cases of coaches accused of harsh practices and if any school had learned a lesson, it should have been one of the academic giants.

If any coach should have been on guard against embarrassing his employer it was Fitzgerald, who graduated from Northwestern in 1996, came home to coach as an assistant in 2001 and became the head coach in 2006.

As an adult, Fitzgerald has been on the Northwestern campus for 26 of the past 30 years.

He was popular and the winningest football coach in Wildcats' history with a 110-101 record and that's competing in one of the great football conferences, the Big Ten.

It appears the administration initially wanted to believe Fitzgerald was innocent, but the evidence kept piling up.

Now that same administration has to decide if it will pay off the final eight years of his contract at $5.37 million per year.

USA Today reported Fitzgerald was the 19th highest-paid coach in college football.

It should be noted a large number of the athletes interviewed said the acts were not meant to haze and they did not find them offensive.

Football is a tough sport and not for the meek, but it was created to build character, not characters.

If players have suffered at the hands of teammates then Northwestern had no choice but to fire the coach many felt was untouchable and for cause, meaning he won't get another paycheck from one of the most respected educational facilities in the country.