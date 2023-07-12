MOTOR SPORTS

Blomqvist fills in for Pagenaud

Two-time defending Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winner Tom Blomqvist will make his IndyCar debut this weekend in Toronto, where he will replace the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 car for Meyer Shank Racing. Pagenaud was hurt just over a week ago during practice at Mid-Ohio, where his brakes failed and he was forced to send his car into a spin in a desperate attempt to scrub some speed. The car hit a gravel trap on the exit of a corner and rolled seven times before finally coming to rest on its side against a barrier. Pagenaud was examined and released from the track care center but was not approved the following day to drive in the race, and IndyCar veteran Conor Daly was drafted as a last-minute replacement. Daly completed every lap and finished 20th. Pagenaud hoped to return in Toronto, but IndyCar's medical staff still had not cleared him to compete Tuesday. "Simon says he's feeling fine and absolutely ready to get back in the car once he is cleared, but he knows there is an IndyCar protocol in place to protect the drivers, so we just have to follow those guidelines," team owner Mike Shank said. "I know he was disappointed to end his long streak of starts, but everyone wants him to be as healthy as possible. Blomqvist, 29, of Britain, started his career in open-wheel racing, including four seasons in Formula 3 in Europe, where at the age of 16 he broke Lewis Hamilton's record as the youngest champion of the Formula Renault UK series.

AlphaTauri goes with Ricciardo

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a surprising return to Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23. The eight-time F1 winner, who was released by McLaren at the end of last year, will replace Nyck de Vries at Red Bull's junior team AlphaTauri for the rest of the season. "I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family," Ricciardo said in a statement released by Red Bull Racing on Tuesday. De Vries, an F1 rookie, was hired by AlphaTauri at the beginning of this season but he has been dropped after only 10 races. The 34-year-old Ricciardo's career looked to be all but over after he was fired by McLaren following two underwhelming seasons with the British team. Ricciardo failed to land a seat for the 2023 season and instead chose to return to Red Bull -- the team at which he earned seven Formula One victories -- as a reserve driver. Ricciardo first drove this season's Red Bull car during a tire test at Silverstone on Tuesday -- 48 hours after the British Grand Prix in which De Vries finished 17th. The Dutch driver had multiple crashes this season and failed to score a single point with a best finish of 12th at Monaco in May.

FOOTBALL

Saints RB pleads no contest

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay medical costs for a man who was beaten unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, authorities said. Three other men, including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris, also entered pleas to reduced charges Tuesday in an agreement that avoided a trial and possible prison time. None of the defendants was in court for the written plea agreement. Each was represented by their attorney before Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry. The court action was confirmed by Kamara's attorney, David Chesnoff. Kamara, 27, pleaded no contest to breach of the peace and was sentenced to 30 hours of community service, which he can complete in New Orleans, Chesnoff said. The agreement calls for Kamara and Lammons together to pay the victim of the beating, Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston a total of about $210,000 in medical costs. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported that a $10 million civil lawsuit that Greene filed against Kamara last year in Civil District Court of Orleans will be settled.

HOCKEY

Canadiens sign Newhook

The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension Tuesday. The deal carries an annual average value of $2.9 million. Newhook was acquired June 27 from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for 31st and 37th picks in the 2023 draft and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother. The 22-year-old Canadian center had 16 goals and 14 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season and 27 goals and 39 assists over 159 games for Colorado, which drafted him 16th overall in 2019.

Rangers extend Miller

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman K'Andre Miller on a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension. General Manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Tuesday that will keep the 23-year-old with the Rangers through the 2024-25 season. He has been a mainstay in the lineup since joining the team for the start of the 2020-21 season. Miller established career-highs in goals (9), assists (34) and points (43) in 2022-23, ranking second among the Rangers' defensemen in all three categories. He also played a role on special teams, being on the ice for 149 minutes of shorthanded time.

SURFING

Top photographer dies

Mikala Jones, a Hawaiian surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves, has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. He was 44. Jones had gone out into the Indian Ocean on Sunday morning during a trip to the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Sumatra when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery, said his father, dentist Dr. John Jones. The femoral artery is a large blood vessel in the thigh that delivers blood to lower limbs. "He was a humble artist. His pictures were incredible," his father said in a phone interview from his Honolulu office Monday. Jones' Instagram account shows stunning images of waves curling around him from above while he crouches on his board. In some shots, a sunset or sunrise is visible through the curved wave opening in front of him. Surf photographer Woody Woodworth, who said Jones took the best overall surf photo he had ever seen, said cuts from surfboard fins are common. Some surfers like to keep their fins sharp because they believe doing so will help them ride waves more precisely -- but a fin can be like an axe or a cleaver when combined with a wave's power, he said. "All the fins that I see are certainly sharp enough with the force of a wave, and pointy enough with the force of the wave, that slicing into somebody's leg would be very easy," Woodworth said.