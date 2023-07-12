One-vehicle crashes kill 2 near Hope, Magnolia

Two people were killed in two single-vehicle wrecks on Arkansas roads Sunday and Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A minor died around 12:20 a.m. Sunday when the 2010 Ford F-150 the minor was driving on Columbia County Road 36 near Magnolia collided with a bridge and then crashed into the yard of a nearby house, according to a report. The minor's name, age and sex were not given in the report.

Rhana Shahi, 29, of Fort Worth, was killed around 2:12 p.m. Monday when she lost control of the 2023 Toyota Camry she was driving on Interstate 30 near Hope and crashed into a ditch, striking a tree, according to the report.

Troopers investigating the two crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.