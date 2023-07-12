100 years ago

July 12, 1923

BLYTHEVILLE -- The Herman Davis Memorial Foundation plans were given a decided impetus with the visit here Monday of H.W. Dunning of Little Rock, executive secretary of the foundation. Mr. Dunning is making preliminary plans for the opening of the campaign throughout the state for the raising of funds with which to carry out the objects of the foundation. As Arkansas' outstanding hero of the world war, Herman Davis, a native of Mississippi county, will go down in history as one of the nation's bravest characters.

50 years ago

July 12, 1973

The Executive Committee of the stare Health Planning Advisory Council approved construction or expansion of 10 nursing homes and four hospitals, including the $18 million expansion of St. Vincent Infirmary. The Committee rejected an application by Medicenter of America, Inc., at 5720 West Markham Street to convert two floors of the convalescence facility to accommodate orthopedic patients. A member of the Council staff said several Committee members thought establishment of orthopedic facilities at the Medicenter might establish a precedent for specialty hospitals. The Council is a capital expenditure review agency for health facilities. Any health-care facility planning to spend more than $100,000 on renovation, make a substantial change in service or alter capacity must receive approval through the Council if it is to collect reimbursement funds under Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security.

25 years ago

July 12, 1998

Outside Central High School, a hostile crowd protested the admittance of black students who relied on police for protection and to drive them to school. Inside, as history class proceeded as usual, student Lloyd Erickson spoke up with an observation. "If all these adults would go home, everything would be OK." The teacher took him out in the hall and explained that although she agreed with what he said, she had been ordered not to allow discussion of the turmoil. ... At the Little Rock Central High School Museum and Visitor Center on Saturday, Erickson, who works for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Houston, told that story to a group of fellow 1958 graduates, who said they shared his sentiments back then. More than 300 people from at least 24 states and Korea gathered this weekend for the Central High School 1958 class reunion, which included a visit to the school and receptions at the DoubleTree Hotel.

10 years ago

July 12, 2013

More than 75 percent of the state is considered in some form of drought, a report released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed. A week earlier, only 13 percent of Arkansas was deemed either "abnormally dry" or in a "moderate drought." Portions of Northwest Arkansas and a section of southwest Arkansas are considered to be in moderate drought, meaning the areas have a deficiency of 2 to 3 inches of rain over a 30-day period. An eastern slice of the state remains drought-free, the mitigation center reported.