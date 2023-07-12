Pastors planning campus initiative

Members of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Ministerial Alliance and a representative from the Pine Bluff Police Department will travel to Birmingham, Ala., July 14-17, to attend the 50th annual National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice Conference and Training Institute.

During the conference, the National Alliance of Faith and Justice will launch Pastors on Patrol as a national faith-based mentoring initiative to reduce violence and negative behavior on school campuses, according to a news release.

PBFCCMA will receive awards for their association with the PEN OR PENCIL Mentoring Movement that utilizes the "Six Principles of Nonviolence" taught by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., impacting student behavior in Pine Bluff schools.

"We are most appreciative of the men and women pastors working with PBFCCMA who laid aside skin color, doctrines, and politics to walk with the PEN OR PENCIL National Mentoring Initiative to serve our scholars, parents, and community," said the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. and president of the PBFCCMA. "We glorify God as faith leaders, as lights on a hill in Pine Bluff. Our works will shine before men and women as a template moving scholars from nonviolence to no violence."

Pastors will visit the 16th Street Baptist Church and meet with Sarah Collins Rudolph, the sole survivor of the Sunday morning bombing at this church that killed five children on Sept. 15, 1963: Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Virgil Ware and Johnny Robinson.

Also during the trip, pastors are scheduled to travel to Selma, Ala., and join members of NABCJ to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and to meet waiting law enforcement officers; this time, however, will be different. Pine Bluff Police Department Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior and Robin White of Little Rock Central High School National Site are included in the group of law enforcement officials.

The delegation traveling to Birmingham will be sponsored by PBICVR, Arkansas' lead PEN OR PENCIL affiliate for the NAFJ and a national partner with the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, Under Public Law No 115-102 (www.400yaahc.gov).

Pastors include: William A. Shaw Jr., Pleasant View Ministries; Barbara Douglas, St. Luke United Methodist Church (retired); Yolanda Pitts, Turning Point International Outreach Ministries; Revs. Alexander D. Watkins, St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church; James Hill, House of Bread Deliverance Church; the pastor, Jesse C. Turner of Elm Grove Baptist Church, and PBPD Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior.