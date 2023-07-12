Sections
Peso Pluma adds second concert at Walmart AMP

by Monica Hooper | Today at 4:40 p.m.
Peso Pluma has added a second show in Rogers for Sept. 4 for his Doble P Tour. Limited seats are available now for his Sept. 3 show. Tickets for the additional show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartscenter.org/AMP. (Courtesy Photo)

Due to popular demand, Peso Pluma has added a second show Sept. 4 at the Walmart AMP as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6:30 pm. Music starts at 8 pm.

Tickets for the additional show in Rogers go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Standard ticket prices range from $51.50-$501.50 plus fees.

The AMP reports that Pluma's first show on Sept. 3 has very limited availability. Currently tickets are priced from $299.50 to $654.50.

According to Live Nation, the 24-year old Puma made Spotify Mexico history as the first Mexican artist to lead the Daily Top Artists Mexico chart. He currently holds 10 positions on the Billboard Global 200 and four songs on the Spotify Top 50 Global.

See waltonartscenter.org/AMP for ticket information and more.

Print Headline: Peso Pluma adds second concert in Northwest Arkansas

