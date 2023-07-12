Rogers teen held as an adult on $125,000 bond on felony charges in Rogers shooting





BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Christine Horwart ordered a Rogers teen held as an adult on charges accusing him of attempting to kill four people.

Joe Anthony Quiroz, 16, is charged with four counts of attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and four counts of aggravated assault.

He was arrested in connection with a June 20 shooting in Rogers.

Leland Moorehead, deputy prosecutor, requested a $125,000 bond be set in the case.

He said the shooting happened in a residential area, and he's concerned some retaliatory act may happen if Quiroz is released from custody.

Rita Smith, who represented Quiroz at the hearing, requested a lower bond for her client. She said Quiroz isn't a flight risk, and there's an adult involved who is more culpable in the incident.

The adult hasn't been arrested.

Horwart said she was concerned about the seriousness of the charges and public safety. She set the bond at $125,000.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said the shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. June 20.

Police officers went to the area of North 34th Street and West Olive Street in reference to a call about shots fired, Foster said. He said multiple callers reported hearing the shots.

A driver said he and a friend were driving in the area and were shot at by an unknown individual driving a white car, Foster said.

Foster said no one was shot and the only injuries were minor ones from glass.

He said the incident is still under investigation.

Quiroz's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Aug. 14 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.



