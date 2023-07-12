School districts tell federal judge hitches slow campus construction projects

Leaders in the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts sent notice to a federal judge that there are hitches in their effort to complete campus construction projects.

The Pulaski County Special district told U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., the anticipated $19 million cost of expanding Mills University Studies High School is now nearly double that. And there are other potentially complicating, costly factors, as well, that have put the district behind on its completion timeline.

In a similar report, the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district told Marshall -- who is the presiding judge in a four-decades-old school desegregation lawsuit -- that the state of Arkansas has failed to date to commit to an $8 million share needed for construction of a replacement Murrell Taylor Elementary.

The two school districts are the remaining defendants in what started as a 1982 school desegregation lawsuit brought by the Little Rock School District against state officials and neighboring school districts.

In May 2021, Marshall directed the Pulaski County Special district to propose to him a plan to "square up" construction inequities between the Mills campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.

The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019, at a time when the district was obligated in the federal desegregation lawsuit to equalize the condition of its school buildings. Marshall said at the time that both schools were excellent facilities but if Mills was an A school, then Robinson was an A++.

The Pulaski County Special district responded with plans to add 10 classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and new space for the JROTC program at Mills.

Attorneys for the 12,000-student district told the judge in recent days that "several contributing factors and situations have coalesced to result in a slowing of facilities work at PCSSD."

"First, economic factors beyond anyone's control have greatly complicated the facilities work," the attorney team of Devin Bates, Jay Bequette and Cody Kees wrote. "Inflation is higher than when PCSSD made the Plan, and even beyond general macroeconomic reports of inflation, costs in the construction industry have soared."

The district is working to reach final construction and cost plans, the legal team said.

"Precise figures are not yet known, but the discussion has ranged from the initial estimate of $19 million to figures approaching nearly double that number. Bidding for this work has not occurred yet and until the bidding is complete and contracts are signed, the cost is still a moving target. As such, this is a moving target due to economic factors."

Also an issue, the attorneys wrote, is the potential additional cost of carrying out the Arkansas LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023. The state aid estimate is $4.7 million to the district to carry out the law revamping prekindergarten through 12th grade education. The law sets $50,000 as the starting teacher salary in the state and provides $2,000 raises for teachers who already make $50,000. That $4.7 million is short of the $6.8 million the district says it needs to meet what the attorneys call "unfunded mandates."

The attorneys also cited the potential cost of changes in state fire code requirements -- Act 874 of 2023 -- dealing with storm shelters.

"In the context of Mills University Studies High School, this potentially presents a multi-million-dollar variable if PCSSD is now required to construct a safe room for the increased capacity or square footage of the 2,200 seat arena and the extra classroom space, as opposed to needing a safe room for the daily student enrollment and faculty roster at the school, which would be a number less than half of 2,200," the attorneys said.

The district has slowed its facilities work system-wide so that it can keep Mills as a priority, the attorneys told Marshall.

"Some work has been completed at Maumelle [High], but at this point the other possible projects are all on hold until PCSSD determines the best course to proceed. In other words, PCSSD is proceeding in a way that is mindful of the history that created the Mills-Robinson Inequity so that this history is not repeated," the attorneys wrote.

The attorneys said the district's School Board will be presented later this month or in August with options for proceeding with the Mills changes in such a way that the work can be completed by the start of the 2025-26 school year.

In regard to the campuses in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski school district, Marshall, in 2018, directed the Jacksonville district to replace Bayou Meto and Murrell Taylor elementaries as quickly as possible as part of the district's obligation to equalize the condition of all of its campuses.

The district already has a new high school, a brand new middle school, and two new elementary schools.

Scott Richardson, the attorney for the 4,000-student Jacksonville system, reported to Marshall this week that construction of new Bayou Meto and Murrell Taylor elementary schools is underway for 460 students per school.

The original opening date of August 2024 may have to be moved to January 2025 because of wet site conditions that occurred in the early stages of the projects, Richardson wrote.

But the district is at an impasse in regard to $8.3 million in state funding for Taylor Elementary, the attorney said.

"Unfortunately, the State's reluctance to fund Taylor Elementary School has continued," Richardson wrote to the judge.

The state committed to share in the cost of the new Bayou Meto school and initially approved a plan for significantly sharing in the cost of Taylor, Richardson wrote to the judge.

But the state Legislature earlier this year did not appropriate sufficient funds for the state's Facilities Partnership Program to provide adequate state aid for the Taylor replacement school, he said.

"On May 24 ... JNPSD met with Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva and his staff," Richardson said, to explain the "unique situation" faced by JNPSD.

The state agency and Oliva suggested possible remedies --state funding in 2024-25 or funding through a state "extraordinary needs fund," the attorney said.

"To date, however, JNPSD continues to wait on a response," Richardson wrote.