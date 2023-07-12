Second suspect sought in Little Rock double homicide

Little Rock police on Wednesday named a second man wanted in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left two men dead.

Tyree Waters, 22, of Little Rock, is wanted on a capital murder charge in connection to the shooting deaths of Broderick Ray, 29, and Brandan Ray, 36, both of Little Rock, according to a police incident report. Police located the two men fatally wounded near 2113 Pine St. just after 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Another man, Tyrone Nutt, 54, was found shot at the scene, but detectives determined he was a suspect in the homicides and after his wounds were treated he gave a statement to police, the report states. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday on two counts of capital murder, jail records showed.

Police think that Nutt was an acquaintance of the Rays, the report states, but it was not clear how they knew each other.