Semenya wins case but rules may remain

Champion runner Caster Semenya won a potentially landmark legal decision for sports Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights decided she was discriminated against by rules in track and field that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels to compete in major competitions.

But the two-time Olympic champion's success after her two failed appeals in sports' highest court in 2019 and the Swiss supreme court in 2020 came with a major caveat. The ruling didn't strike down the rules and the world track and field body said soon after it was released that the contentious testosterone regulations would "remain in place."

While Semenya, 32, is fighting to be allowed to run again without restrictions, that might still take years, if it happens at all. It's unlikely she'd be able to go for another gold in the 800 meters at next year's Olympics in Paris. Next month's World Championships, where she has won three titles, are almost certainly not an option.

The South African athlete's legal challenge has taken five years so far and it could take equally as long for the process of rolling back the cases through the different courts.

Tuesday's ruling, although significant and a victory for Semenya, only opened the way for the Swiss supreme court to reconsider its decision. That might result in the case going back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. Only then might the rules enforced by world track body World Athletics be possibly removed.

Still, Semenya's lawyers said the victory established an important principle.

"Caster has never given up her fight to be allowed to compete and run free," Semenya's lawyers said in a statement. "This important personal win for her is also a wider victory for elite athletes around the world. It means that sporting governance bodies around the world must finally recognize that human rights law and norms apply to the athletes they regulate."

In a 4-3 ruling by a panel of judges, the Strasbourg, France-based human rights court said "serious questions" over the "validity" of the international athletics regulations were "left open" in Semenya's previous challenge at sports court CAS. In her second appeal, the Swiss supreme court had failed to respond to "serious concerns" of discrimination, the European rights court said.

Semenya has been barred by the rules from running in her favorite 800-meter race since 2019 because she has refused to artificially suppress her testosterone. She has lost four years of her career at her peak.

World Athletics showed no sign of changing its position in the wake of the verdict, saying two hours after it was released that the rules would stay.

"We remain of the view that the ... regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category as the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Swiss Federal Tribunal both found," World Athletics said.

The Swiss government was also ordered to pay Semenya 60,000 euros ($66,000) for costs and expenses.

The ruling could ultimately have repercussions for other high-profile Olympic sports like swimming, which also has rules barring female athletes with high natural testosterone. Soccer, the world's most popular sport, is reviewing its eligibility rules for women and could set limits on testosterone.

While Semenya has been at the center of the highly emotive issue of sex eligibility in sports for nearly 15 years and is the issue's figurehead, she is not the only runner affected. At least three other Olympic medalists have also been impacted by the rules that set limits on the level of natural testosterone that female athletes may have.

There are no testosterone limits in place for male athletes.

Semenya's case is not the same as the debate over transgender women who have transitioned from male to female being allowed to compete in sports, although the two issues do have crossover.

Semenya was identified as female at birth, raised as a girl and has been legally identified as female her entire life. She has one of a number of conditions known as differences in sex development, or DSDs, which cause naturally high testosterone that is in the typical male range.

Semenya says her elevated testosterone should simply be considered a genetic gift, and critics of the rules have compared it to a basketball player's height or a swimmer's long arms.

While track authorities can't challenge Semenya's legal gender, they say her condition includes her having the typical male XY chromosome pattern and physical traits that make her "biologically male," an assertion that has enraged Semenya. World Athletics says Semenya's testosterone levels give her an athletic advantage comparable to a man competing in women's events and there need to be rules to address that.

Semenya won gold in the 800 at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but was prevented from defending her title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 because of the regulations.

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 file photo, South Africa's runner Caster Semenya arrives for the first day of a hearing at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

