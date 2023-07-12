Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

David Gossage, 43, of 2816 W. Quail Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Gossage was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Little Flock

Acea Dearing, 22, of 23855 Oklahoma 66 South, No. 153 in Claremore, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault. Dearing was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

Mario Martinez-Reyes, 44, of 1907 Morter Place in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Martinez-Reyes was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Celia Puente, 30, of 1219 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities. Puente was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Eddie Higgins, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities and failure to register as a sex offender. Higgins was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Randy Taggart, 29, of 17854 Pleasure Heights Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Taggart was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Daniel Hoerner, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Hoerner was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.