Springdale’s Kelsey pleads guilty to murder in Fayetteville shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the 2021 shooting death of a Fayetteville man.

John Kelsey Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and being a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement, in a plea bargain with prosecutors. Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor sentenced Kelsey to 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction with two years suspended. Kelsey received credit for 797 days served in jail while awaiting trial.

Greg Lovejoy was shot April 29, 2021, at a house on Daisy Lane. Fayetteville police found Lovejoy shot in the neck and lying in the driveway. He died at a local hospital.

Asked by the judge in court if he knew the victim, Kelsey said he didn't.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said Kelsey was recruited along with several others to go to the home where Lovejoy was staying in the early morning hours, ostensibly to get several items belonging to one of the men, including clothes and a watch, that were left at the residence. Durrett said drugs also likely played a role.

"The tragic and criminal turn was when John Kelsey decided to bring a gun and they went and knocked on the door at 5:30 or six in the morning," Durrett said. "Greg came out, he had a collapsible baton in his hand, presumably to get them to back off, and that's when the defendant pulled a gun and shot him."

Durrett said Kelsey told police he believed Lovejoy was going to attack him with the baton.

"In my mind, it could have been prevented by them not going over there in the first place but, also, all they had to do was get in the car and drive off," Durrett said. "They could have just left."

Durrett said there are always risks going to trial because juries don't always see evidence the same way prosecutors do, so the outcome isn't certain. The family obviously wanted more, he said.

"There are no good outcomes in situations like this, so what we did is get the best that we thought we could," Durrett said. "I felt, looking at the evidence, that 38 years was as good an outcome as could be expected. He could have gotten more if he'd gone to trial, could have gotten less, but I felt it was too big a risk to take, going to trial instead of pleading him to 38 years."

Witnesses told police people in a silver car were possibly involved in the killing. They told police Lovejoy fought with Juan Martin Macias-Torres the day before the shooting. Witnesses said Macias-Torres, 27, of 4081 N. Johnell Drive, was in the car at the time of the shooting.

Police said Kelsey gave Macias-Torres the gun after he had used it to shoot Lovejoy.

Police later stopped Macias-Torres while he was walking near Crossover Road and Sterling Court. He was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance after police said they found a plastic bag with about 4.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Macias-Torres told police he was at the shooting but didn't fire the fatal shots, according to a police report. Macias-Torres told the officers he threw the gun out of the car near Wedington Drive and Rupple Road as he and Kelsey fled the shooting scene.

Macias-Torres was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the shooting and pleaded guilty in February 2022. He was sentenced to 72 months at the Arkansas Department of Correction to run concurrently with other charges that included drugs, battery and assault.