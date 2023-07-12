State representative from Marion won’t re-election

Arkansas State Rep. Milton Nicks Jr., D-Marion, said Tuesday that he's not seeking re-election next year.

The 72-year-old owner of a construction company said "I've been in public service long enough."

He has served in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2015, and he represents House District 35, which includes part of Crittenden and Cross counties. He previously served 26 years in the Arkansas State Police.

Nicks said serving in the House has been "a great opportunity" and he hopes he has been able to help his constituents.

In the 2022 Democratic primary election, he handily defeated a challenge from Demetris Johnson Jr. of Earle. He was unopposed in the 2022 general election.

Nicks said he announced on social media Friday that he's not seeking re-election to let the public know he won't be a candidate for the House next year and to give potential candidates time to consider running for the House seats because the November filing period "is not far off."

He said there probably will be several candidates run for his House District 35 seat, but he doesn't plan to endorse a candidate to be his successor.

Nicks is the fourth representative in the 100-member House of Representatives to announce that he doesn't plan to seek re-election next year. The three others include state Reps Lanny Fite, R-Benton; Delia Haak, R-Centerton; and Mark Berry, R-Ozark.

In March, Fite said he wouldn't seek re-election to his House District 83 seat, which includes a portion of Saline County. Fite has served in the House since 2015.

In May, Berry said he wouldn't seek re-election to his House District 26 seat, which includes portions of Carroll, Madison and Franklin counties. Berry has served in the House since 2021.

Haak also has announced that she won't seek re-election to her House District 17 seat, which includes part of Benton County. Haak has served in the House since 2021.

At least a few other state representatives still are considering whether to seek re-election next year.

But one of them, state Rep.Ron McNair, R-Harrison, confirmed Tuesday that he plans to seek re-election next year in House District 5, which includes part of Boone County. He has served in the House since 2015.

None of the 18 state senators who are up for re-election next year have said in recent months that they won't seek re-election next year.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be at the State Capitol from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024 and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

The state House of Representatives is composed of 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats. The state Senate is comprised of 29 Republicans and six Democrats.