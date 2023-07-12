BASKETBALL

UA women to play in Fort Meyers Tip-Off

The University of Arkansas women's team is scheduled to play during the week of Thanksgiving at an event in Fort Myers, Fla.

According to a UA release Tuesday, the Razorbacks will compete in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 23-25. The tournament features an eight-team field that will be divided into two divisions, Island and Shell.

Arkansas is in the Shell Division along with Wisconsin, Marquette and Boston College. The Island Division consists of four teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season in Indiana, Oklahoma, Princeton and Tennessee.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to begin Nov. 24 with a game against Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Central. A third place and championship game will be played Nov. 25.

VOLLEYBALL

Neal promoted to assistant coach

After two seasons as a volunteer coach, the University of Arkansas has elevated Jordan Neal to assistant coach, rounding out the team's staff for the 2023 season.

"Jordan has proven himself to be instrumental in the development of our student-athletes. His knowledge and work ethic makes this an easy decision and provides continuity across many key aspects of our program," Razorbacks Coach Jason Watson said.

Neal has been with the Razorbacks since 2021. He has helped coach Arkansas to back-to-back 20-win seasons, and the most in 10 years with 21 victories in 2022.

A graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, Neal previously coached at Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland High School and with the Club One Volleyball and East Valley Juniors club teams.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services