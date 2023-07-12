The answer is wood

In a recent column, I listed Matthew Pelkki of the University of Arkansas at Monticello as one of the most important people in south Arkansas. Pelkki leads the Arkansas Center for Forest Business on the UAM campus. The forest products sector helps drive the economy in the south half of our state. The Center for Forest Business is dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of the state's timber industry.

Soon after the column ran, I received a call from John Ed Anthony, the legendary business leader who was inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in 2012. The Anthony family name has been associated with the south Arkansas timber industry for more than a century.

Anthony thinks the most important person for south Arkansas doesn't even live there. He's in northwest Arkansas. He's Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture & Design at the University of Arkansas.

Anthony feared MacKeith might accept an enticing offer from a school far better known than UA. The good news is that MacKeith, an internationally recognized leader in the cause of advancing a forest-centered culture and economy, decided to stay.

MacKeith, with a bachelor's degree in literature and international relations from the University of Virginia (where he was a captain of the soccer team) and a master of architecture from Yale University, has fallen in love with Arkansas and its people since coming here in 2014 from Washington University in St. Louis.

With his wood-centered approach to architecture, engineering and construction, MacKeith has won over the often taciturn lumber barons of south Arkansas. He convinced many of them to give donations for the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design & Materials Innovation, which is now being constructed on the Fayetteville campus.

Located in the UA's Windgate Art & Design District, the Anthony Timberlands Center will be among the top places in the world for innovation in wood design and product development. From the start of his UA tenure, MacKeith has made it his goal to expand the use of Arkansas-sourced wood in architectural design.

I made a trip this spring to the Camden area with Joe Fox, who's retiring as state forester. Fox talked about a predecessor who would always say: "The answer is wood. Now, what's the question?"

That's MacKeith. His answer is always wood. The $26.5 million, 45,000-square-foot Anthony Timberlands Center will include a fabrication workshop, studios, conference rooms, faculty offices and outdoor terraces. There also will be an auditorium and public exhibition space.

The building will be home to the Fay Jones School's timber and wood-design initiatives while also housing the school's expanding design-build program and fabrication technologies laboratories. It also will house the graduate program in timber and wood design. Anthony and his wife Isabel contributed the initial $7.5 million to support construction of the center. Other industry leaders followed with contributions.

"This industry has never been known for working together," Anthony tells me. "Peter brought us together."

"He recognized that there was a manufacturing hole here even though we're one of the big, forested states," famed architect Marlon Blackwell told an interviewer in 2021. "We have a great tradition of the lumber industry here. So how does this become educational? How can it become research? In other words, how can we be thought leaders in that? That's how he was thinking about it.

"By marrying the two together, you could actually expand into graduate programs and research, which would generate more resilient economies around the timber industry and help bring it into the 21st century here in Arkansas. It was all there. It just needed somebody to step in and say, 'Let's start making the connections.' And that would make much more robust educational opportunities and more robust economic opportunities, which is what the university should be doing--helping generate opportunities and jobs in the state."

The Anthony Timberlands Center was designed by Grafton Architects of Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Modus Studio of Fayetteville. Grafton Architects is led by co-founders Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, recipients of the 2020 Pritzker Architecture Prize and the 2020 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture.

The Fay Jones School held an international design competition that was funded in large part by a grant from the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities. When the university put out a request for qualifications in 2019, there were responses from 69 firms in 10 countries. Farrell and McNamara said they were impressed by the UA's focus on mass timber buildings along with its approach to sustainability and timber research.

More than 62,000 cubic feet of timber will be used in the project. The surrounding landscape design will include native species such as black gum, water oaks, sycamores, maples and pines.

The Architectural Review recently named the Anthony Timberlands Center as the overall winner in its awards competition. It was the sole North American project recognized. Sixteen projects from around the world were selected for honors. The center also won the award for education. The judges described the center as a "tremendously accomplished piece of architecture and a great building in which to learn about timber technologies."

McNamara said the center celebrates "the best of Arkansas and demonstrates a deep commitment to education by all involved in the project."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.