Two Hogs picked on final day

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas veterans Cody Adcock and Caleb Cali were selected on Day 3 of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday along with signee Gabe Gaeckle, giving the Razorbacks a whopping 15 players and signees taken during the 20-round draft.

Adcock, a right-handed pitcher, went with pick No. 378 in the 13th round by the Cincinnati Reds, and Cali, an infielder, was chosen with pick No. 487 in the 16th round by the Seattle Mariners, who were hosting the draft in conjunction with Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

Gaeckle, who said he was withdrawing from the draft on Monday, was taken at pick No. 588 in the 20th round by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Razorbacks had seven players chosen from their 2023 roster, seven players drafted from their No. 1-ranked signing class, and transfer commitment Craig Yoho picked during the 20 rounds.

The seven drafted signees were the most by any college team, edging Florida State and Oregon, who had six each.

Additionally, former Springdale Har-Ber High School graduate Mac McCroskey, a shortstop on Oral Roberts' College World Series team, was taken with pick No. 594 in the 20th round by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Razorbacks have now had 259 draft selections in their history, including six or more players every year since 2016 with the exception of the five-round draft in 2020.

The Reds wound up with three draft selections tied to Arkansas with Adcock, Gaeckle and left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan.

Arkansas right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was taken by the Chicago Cubs with the 68th pick with a slot value of $1.1 million. Hollan was taken by the Reds with pick No. 74 with a slot value just over $975,000.

Outfielder Tavian Josenberger went to the Orioles with pick No. 100 in the third round with a slot value of $671,800. Outfielder Jace Bohrofen was drafted by Toronto at pick No. 184 of the sixth round with a slot value of 304,700. Outfielder Jared Wegner was taken by the New York Yankees with pick No. 282 of the ninth round with a slot value of $173,100.

Adcock, a product of Arkansas High School in Texarkana, originally signed with Ole Miss before transferring to Crowder (Mo.) College and then the Razorbacks last season. The 6-4, 210-pounder worked as both a starter and a reliever and held a 4-2 record with a 5.88 earned-run average in 52 innings for the 43-18 Razorbacks.

Cali, a first-year transfer from Central Florida, had a wild season. The 6-3, 230-pounder began the year hitless in his first 12 at-bats. His first hit was the last of back-to-back-to-back home runs by Peyton Stovall, Kendall Diggs and himself in a 10-9 win over Illinois State on March 1.

Cali was still hitting just .192 early in SEC play before going on a tear that brought his average up to a max of .321 on May 5 following a 3-for-4 performance in a 6-2 win at Mississippi State on May 5.

He finished the season at .308 with 9 home runs and 37 RBI in 51 games.

It's most likely that the first six of those draftees will sign professional contracts, while Cali's situations is perhaps up in the air.

Speaking in late June, Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he had just talked to Cali.

"I think he had a really good year," Van Horn said. "I don't feel like he's going to just take anything.

"I just talked to him yesterday and it's not all about signing. He's not going to sign for a little bit, so to speak. He's got to feel good about it. There's got to be a path. You kind of have an idea if an organization just signs you to fill a spot or whatever. They need to show you the way a little bit."

The Razorbacks' seven high school signees who were drafted were infielder Aidan Miller at pick No. 27 in the first round by the Philadelphia Phillies; outfielder Kendall George at No. 36 in the first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers; infielder Nazzan Zanetello at No. 50 in the second round by the Boston Red Sox; infielder Walker Martin at No. 52 of the second round by the San Francisco Giants; pitcher Dylan Questad at No. 150 of the fifth round by the Minnesota Twins; pitcher Barrett Kent at No. 234 of the eighth round by the Los Angeles Angels; and Gaeckle.

The deadline for players to sign, other than for players who have exhausted their eligibility like Wegner, is July 25.