Two men arrested after shooting that injured Jacksonville 12-year-old

Jacksonville police arrested two men who face felony charges including attempted murder after, authorities say, one of them opened fire on a 12-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Aaron Robinson, 31, of Maumelle and William Anderson IV, 33, of Little Rock both face multiple felony counts, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Willow Bend Apartments, 300 Marshall Road, at around 5:44 p.m. Tuesday located a boy outside one of the apartments. The boy was shot in his side and back, an arrest report states. The apartment complex is located about a half-mile west-northwest of Exit 10A, the James Street exit, off northbound U.S. 67/167.

Officers en route to the shooting scene reported spotting a vehicle entering U.S. 67/167 at a high speed. The vehicle matched a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

Robinson and Anderson were arrested near 214 Indianhead Drive in Sherwood, about 5 miles southwest of the apartments, after a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph, the report states. The report states that the suspect vehicle used the oncoming lane of traffic to pass other drivers and drove through a yard, nearly striking police vehicles, after pulling onto a street with children in the road.

The officer who initially spotted the fleeing vehicle performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” to force the suspect vehicle to stop, the report states.

Investigators located 11 spent shell casings at the apartment, and a witness told police that someone on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle stuck a gun out of the window and fired at the boy as he was walking back toward his own apartment. The bullets also nearly struck a 1-year-old child inside one of the apartments as they came through the floor, police said.

Robinson and Anderson both face 11 felony counts of committing a terroristic act, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and one count each of attempted capital murder, first-degree discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree battery. Although the report did not specify which of the two suspects was believed to be driving the car, it notes that Anderson also faces a felony fleeing count and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and improper passing on the left.

Anderson was held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night in lieu of a $75,000 bond, but Robinson did not appear on the jail’s online inmate roster. Court records show Robinson pleaded innocent to the charges on Wednesday.