Tyson alters ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ label

Tyson Foods is shifting its stance on the use of antibiotics in its branded chicken products, a move it says is better for customers, consumers and the animals themselves.

A company spokesman said the transition from its present "No Antibiotics Ever" labeling to "No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine" labels will be completed by the end of 2023.

"While roughly half of the industry uses some form of antibiotic in producing chicken, NAIHM [No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine] is a heightened standard that has been recognized by the USDA for decades and qualified through program documentation showing no antibiotics important to human health have been used," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Reuters first reported Tyson's change earlier this month. The story cited reporting by the Wall Street Journal that as part of the move Tyson will add ionophores to combat coccidiosis in birds -- a disease that can lead to weight loss and death. Ionophores are antibiotics not used in human medicine. A Tyson spokesman confirmed Tuesday the company would be using ionophores going forward.

In 2013, the Food and Drug Administration began work to phase out the use of certain antibiotics in animals processed for food in a bid to limit antibiotic-resistant diseases in humans. Antibiotics are used in cattle and hog production to keep animals healthy.

In 2015, Tyson said it would phase out use of all human antibiotics in its chickens by the end of 2017 and did so that year.

Alan Ellstrand, professor of management and associate dean of programs and research at the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, in response to emailed questions, said Tyson's decision to forego the use of antibiotics in its chicken possibly resulted in greater disease, which would lead to higher costs and losses on birds.

"By introducing the antibiotics that are not important to human health, Tyson may be able to maintain the healthy image while treating some of the diseases that affect poultry health," he said.

Tyson said in its statement the transition is part of its approach to responsible stewardship and the decision was made with the best interest of people and animals in mind.

In recent months, Tyson has closed poultry processing plants, including one in Arkansas that employed nearly 1,000, and is trimming management and executive positions as it struggles with profitability. The company has said the moves are to improve operating efficiency.

In May, Tyson reported a surprise $97 million loss for its second quarter, citing a rare triple hit where all of its meat segments -- beef, pork and chicken -- suffered from high input costs and inflationary pressure on consumers. The company reduced its sales guidance on the news, projecting sales of $53 billion to $54 billion for fiscal 2023, down from $55 billion to $57 billion.

Tyson shares rose 77 cents, or 1.5%, to close Tuesday at $51.67 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $41.11 and as high as $88.76 in the past year.

The company is expected to release third-quarter earnings on Aug. 7.